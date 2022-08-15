CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once again as girls soccer programs from around the area begin their quest for another shot at the state championship in Columbus. Chagrin Falls was the only school from Northeast Ohio to capture a state title last season. Will the Tigers repeat in D-II? Can Walsh Jesuit make a return to the title game in D-I? Which program will take that next step?

