Can Mentor or St. Ignatius, in Chuck Kyle’s final year, challenge St. Edward? OHSAA Division I football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward ended last season winning the OHSAA Division I state football championship. Will Region 1, which encompasses the area’s teams, again go through the Eagles?
Girls soccer preview: Defending D-II state champion Chagrin Falls tops teams to watch in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once again as girls soccer programs from around the area begin their quest for another shot at the state championship in Columbus. Chagrin Falls was the only school from Northeast Ohio to capture a state title last season. Will the Tigers repeat in D-II? Can Walsh Jesuit make a return to the title game in D-I? Which program will take that next step?
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
Boys soccer preview: A sizzling St. Ignatius senior highlights players to watch in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The pressure of a national four-peat on a senior’s shoulders. A band of brothers looking to leave a legacy in Bay Village. A prolific scorer returns in Columbiana County and a Mustang on a mission. As the weather begins to change, Northeast Ohio’s brightest talent is...
Olmsted Falls at defending Division III state champ Chardon tops first Friday: Week 1 HS football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The high school football season kicks off this weekend, starting with a big matchup Thursday night in Akron as a taste of what’s to come Friday and Saturday. Glenville, which hopes to make an OHSAA playoff run in Division IV, visits St. Vincent-St. Mary in...
Girls soccer preview: Bay sophomore Tessa Knapp highlights players to watch in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A sophomore destined for the bright lights in Bay Village. An Akron senior duo rewriting their school’s history books. A Tiger ready to lead her team to a repeat and a Battling Bee looking to go out on top. As the weather begins to change, Northeast...
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
Terry Francona says championship DNA is different for every team: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians manager Terry Francona was asked Wednesday whether or not there is a common thread in the DNA of his past playoff teams and this year’s Guardians club. Cleveland’s overwhelmingly young roster makes a lot of comparisons difficult, Francona said.
Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
Guardians rally for six late runs after dropped third strike opens door to 8-4 win against Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Down by a pair late, the Guardians staged an improbable six-run rally Wednesday and upended the Tigers for an 8-4 win at Progressive field. Cleveland hitters struck out three straight times to open the bottom of the inning, and then went on to score six runs, all with two outs.
José Ramírez Field to debut in 2023 through partnership with Guardians Charities
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four-time All-Star José Ramírez has partnered with Guardians Charities and the City of Cleveland to provide a new turf baseball and softball field in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The facility, which is already under construction, is set to debut in the spring of 2023. Ramírez...
Is a Deshaun Watson settlement coming? Hayden Grove, Daniel Wallach, Spencer German on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Legal analyst and co-host of Conduct Detrimental Daniel...
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Vote for Game of the Week #1
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Deshaun Watson’s camp is actively talking suspension settlement with the NFL and a deal could come soon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson’s camp is actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline under the personal conduct policy with the NFL, and a deal could be reached soon that gets him on the field this season, a league source tells cleveland.com. While Watson and the Browns await designee...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers starting lineups for Aug. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and Tigers. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (62-55) vs. Tigers (45-74). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5,...
Cleveland native Guided by Voices guitarist Doug Gillard talks prolific output, epic shows ahead of Rock Hall concert
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even though Guided by Voices just released its second album of 2022, it already has another one in the can. “La La Land” will be out later this year, guitarist and Elyria native Doug Gillard said. Not only that but the Dayton-based indie rock quintet, led by singer/songwriter/head ideas man Robert Pollard, is working on the one after that.
Cleveland City Council should expand on its welcome eviction-reform initiatives: editorial
Clevelanders are beginning to see the fruits of a 2021 election that brought more housing reformers into office, both in the mayor’s office and on City Council. The city’s new “pay to stay” ordinance, passed last week, importantly codifies the right of Cleveland renters to avoid eviction by paying all rent due, plus late fees and court costs -- amended wisely right before passage to allow renters also to avoid eviction if they can show they’d been approved for rental assistance but hadn’t yet received the funds.
Playhouse Square’s incoming president/CEO sees potential for growth: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Playhouse Square is the largest American theater district outside of New York City – and holds the country’s largest outdoor chandelier. Still, how did a Cleveland arts organization steal its CEO from one of the most famous performing venues in the world?
