ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Girls soccer preview: Defending D-II state champion Chagrin Falls tops teams to watch in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once again as girls soccer programs from around the area begin their quest for another shot at the state championship in Columbus. Chagrin Falls was the only school from Northeast Ohio to capture a state title last season. Will the Tigers repeat in D-II? Can Walsh Jesuit make a return to the title game in D-I? Which program will take that next step?
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
PERRY, OH
Cleveland.com

Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ohsaa#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Division V
Cleveland.com

Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
CANTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland native Guided by Voices guitarist Doug Gillard talks prolific output, epic shows ahead of Rock Hall concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even though Guided by Voices just released its second album of 2022, it already has another one in the can. “La La Land” will be out later this year, guitarist and Elyria native Doug Gillard said. Not only that but the Dayton-based indie rock quintet, led by singer/songwriter/head ideas man Robert Pollard, is working on the one after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council should expand on its welcome eviction-reform initiatives: editorial

Clevelanders are beginning to see the fruits of a 2021 election that brought more housing reformers into office, both in the mayor’s office and on City Council. The city’s new “pay to stay” ordinance, passed last week, importantly codifies the right of Cleveland renters to avoid eviction by paying all rent due, plus late fees and court costs -- amended wisely right before passage to allow renters also to avoid eviction if they can show they’d been approved for rental assistance but hadn’t yet received the funds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Playhouse Square’s incoming president/CEO sees potential for growth: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Playhouse Square is the largest American theater district outside of New York City – and holds the country’s largest outdoor chandelier. Still, how did a Cleveland arts organization steal its CEO from one of the most famous performing venues in the world?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy