'Real Reason' Exposed: Donald Trump Legal Team Believes DOJ Hoped To Snatch Documents Revealing Details Of Jan. 6, Bid To Overturn Presidential Election

The Donald Trump camp is becoming increasingly convinced the Department of Justice raided his Mar-a-Lago private estate under the pretext of a classified document investigation in the hopes they’d seize evidence to build its criminal case the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, Radar has been told.

Lawyers for the former president believe the “classified document” case is a “stalking horse,” said multiple sources with knowledge of their thinking.

Those sources point to the broad nature of the search warrant which allowed the FBI to seize 11 sets of documents they said were classified.

But the insiders specifically note a total of 27 boxes were removed from Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Fla., following the sensational raid in the early hours of August 8.

As Radar previously reported , additional items that were taken by FBI agents included two binders of photos, a handwritten note, and Trump’s clemency grant to his longtime adviser Roger Stone .

The Trump camp believes the FBI sought the warrant knowing the chaotic end to his time in the Oval Office and “hoped” documents or notes from Trump about Jan. 6 were swept upon his exit.

“How else were they going to try and get evidence but for this Hail Mary,” one Trump associate told Radar. “It’s not as if this was a narrowly targeted search warrant. There’s no doubt this is the real reason for what happened.”

In a report published Sunday, the Wall Street Journal noted Trump issued a list of 143 pardons and commutations in his final days at the White House, generating more presidential records required to be turned over to the National Archives.

“The result was a rushed and chaotic exit from the White House that is now at the center of a federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents and other presidential material after leaving office,” the reported added.

WSJ also quoted an anonymous former Trump aide saying: “If you only start packing with two days left to go, you’re just running low on time and If he’s the one just throwing things in boxes, who knows what could happen?”

On Sunday, Trump called on the FBI to return the documents seized from his office and a closet , claiming some of them to be privileged, attorney-client material.

“Oh great!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also 'executive' privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken.”

As Radar previously reported , Trump’s lawyers are preparing to take action against the government and are ready to file a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block prosecutors from viewing the materials snatched during the historic raid.

Trump wants an independent review of the evidence conducted to ensure prosecutors won't have immediate access to the seized materials.