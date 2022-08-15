ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Real Reason' Exposed: Donald Trump Legal Team Believes DOJ Hoped To Snatch Documents Revealing Details Of Jan. 6, Bid To Overturn Presidential Election

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNljN_0hHdBZ4S00
mega

The Donald Trump camp is becoming increasingly convinced the Department of Justice raided his Mar-a-Lago private estate under the pretext of a classified document investigation in the hopes they’d seize evidence to build its criminal case the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, Radar has been told.

Lawyers for the former president believe the “classified document” case is a “stalking horse,” said multiple sources with knowledge of their thinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHHXl_0hHdBZ4S00
mega

Those sources point to the broad nature of the search warrant which allowed the FBI to seize 11 sets of documents they said were classified.

But the insiders specifically note a total of 27 boxes were removed from Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Fla., following the sensational raid in the early hours of August 8.

As Radar previously reported , additional items that were taken by FBI agents included two binders of photos, a handwritten note, and Trump’s clemency grant to his longtime adviser Roger Stone .

The Trump camp believes the FBI sought the warrant knowing the chaotic end to his time in the Oval Office and “hoped” documents or notes from Trump about Jan. 6 were swept upon his exit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IckW9_0hHdBZ4S00
mega

“How else were they going to try and get evidence but for this Hail Mary,” one Trump associate told Radar. “It’s not as if this was a narrowly targeted search warrant. There’s no doubt this is the real reason for what happened.”

In a report published Sunday, the Wall Street Journal noted Trump issued a list of 143 pardons and commutations in his final days at the White House, generating more presidential records required to be turned over to the National Archives.

“The result was a rushed and chaotic exit from the White House that is now at the center of a federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents and other presidential material after leaving office,” the reported added.

WSJ also quoted an anonymous former Trump aide saying: “If you only start packing with two days left to go, you’re just running low on time and If he’s the one just throwing things in boxes, who knows what could happen?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jn6ix_0hHdBZ4S00
mega

On Sunday, Trump called on the FBI to return the documents seized from his office and a closet , claiming some of them to be privileged, attorney-client material.

“Oh great!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also 'executive' privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken.”

As Radar previously reported , Trump’s lawyers are preparing to take action against the government and are ready to file a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block prosecutors from viewing the materials snatched during the historic raid.

Trump wants an independent review of the evidence conducted to ensure prosecutors won't have immediate access to the seized materials.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state

A Wisconsin election official says Donald Trump is still trying to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in the battleground state. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, said in a Tuesday interview that the former president called him last week and encouraged him to decertify Joe Biden's win in the state — 20 months after the 2020 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Department Of Justice
Daily Mail

Mike Pence now says he could consider cooperating with the January 6 committee after Cheney lost and again pushes for FBI to release full details of the Trump raid

Mike Pence on Wednesday did not rule out testifying before the House January 6 Committee, which has focused its inquiry on key aspects of Donald Trump's election overturn effort involving the former vice president. 'I would consider it,' Pence said at an appearance at a 'Politics & Eggs' event in...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
RadarOnline

Jailhouse Interview: Sicko Salman Rushdie Slasher Admits He Didn't Think Controversial Author Would Survive

Hadi Matar, the man who allegedly attacked Salman Rushdie, revealed he didn't think the controversial author would live during a shocking interview given from behind bars, Radar has learned. "When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess," said the Fairview, New Jersey, resident in a video captured from the Chautauqua County Jail.The hunted writer was stabbed at least 10 times ahead of his scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 and is now recovering from a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye. As for whether Matar...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy