California’s climate countdown: Can the state power through it?

It’s climate crunch time in California.

Starting today and lasting through Thursday, generators and transmission-line operators should delay any scheduled maintenance to avoid possible power outages as Californians crank up their air conditioners to deal with an expected onslaught of 100-plus degree heat, the state’s electric grid operator said Friday .

The California Independent System Operator’s warning came on the heels of draft legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office unveiled late Thursday to extend the life of Diablo Canyon, the state’s last nuclear power plant in San Luis Obispo, by as much as 10 years — and give its operator, PG&E, a forgivable loan of as much as $1.4 billion to do so .

Taken together, the two actions underscore the extent to which California is at risk of repeating the events of 2020, when the state was unable to supply enough energy to meet demand, triggering the first rolling blackouts in nearly two decades .

Newsom — no doubt eager to avoid power outages as he elevates his national profile in what some suspect is preparation for a future presidential run — has for months pushed the idea of temporarily extending Diablo Canyon’s lifespan past its planned 2025 closure to help shore up the state’s electricity supplies.

But the draft legislation makes explicit the urgency behind his proposal: It would exempt the Diablo Canyon extension from review under the California Environmental Quality Act and several other environmental laws, limiting the legal challenges that anti-nuclear advocates and other environmental justice groups could bring against it, according to the Los Angeles Times .

And, unless Newsom calls for a special legislative session, lawmakers will have to approve his plan before the regular session ends on Aug. 31 — giving them less than three weeks to reach an agreement on the complex issue. (That isn’t the only contentious environmental legislation they’re grappling with: Newsom on Friday sent them a list of last-minute climate proposals he wants enacted , including accelerated greenhouse gas cuts, new interim targets for reaching 100% clean energy and safety zones around new oil and gas wells.)

Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a San Luis Obispo Republican, told the Sacramento Bee : “I think (the Newsom administration is) pretty serious” about Diablo Canyon. “Serious enough to be briefing me about it, serious enough to be proposing some bill language in a trailer bill, serious enough to be expending some political capital to try to make the case and get the information to the voters and the public as to why we need it.”

"I think (the Newsom administration is) pretty serious" about Diablo Canyon. "Serious enough to be briefing me about it, serious enough to be proposing some bill language in a trailer bill, serious enough to be expending some political capital to try to make the case and get the information to the voters and the public as to why we need it." But the draft bill has angered some environmental advocates: "Legislators should reject it out of hand," Environment California, Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a joint statement . "With Governor Newsom and the legislature working to appropriate climate budget funds and advance ambitious climate legislation in the waning days of the legislative session, this proposal is a dangerous and costly distraction."

The swirl of proposals comes as California prepares to lose its top climate regulator. Newsom announced Friday that Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of California’s Environmental Protection Agency, will step down at the end of the month to lead the Waverley Street Foundation, a new $3.5 billion climate change nonprofit founded by Laurene Powell Jobs . Newsom appointed Amelia Yana Garcia Gonzalez, a California Department of Justice special assistant attorney general focused on environmental issues, to replace Blumenfeld, the latest high-ranking official to depart the governor’s administration .

Other important climate news:

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Thursday, California had 10,104,761 confirmed cases (+0.3% from previous day) and 93,378 deaths (+0.2% from previous day) , according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county .

California has administered 79,191,867 vaccine doses , and 71.8% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated .

Other Stories You Should Know

1 Rod Wright redux?

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2020. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

Today, more than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health workers are set to launch an open-ended strike in Northern California and the Central Valley to protest what they say are unsustainable clinician workloads and lengthy appointment waits in violation of a new state law requiring follow-up mental health care for most patients within 10 business days. The National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents the striking clinicians, alleged in a Thursday complaint to state health regulators that Kaiser is canceling thousands of behavioral health appointments and isn’t providing patients with alternatives in violation of state law. The union also said it reached a deal with Kaiser on wages during Friday and Saturday bargaining sessions but other issues, such as staffing and dividing providers’ time between patient appointments and administrative tasks, remained unresolved. Further bargaining sessions haven’t been scheduled, according to the union.

Jennifer Browning, a licensed clinical worker at Kaiser Roseville and member of the union bargaining team, said in a statement: “We’ve been telling Kaiser executives since Day One that this isn’t about money. It’s about our professional integrity and our ability to provide care that will help patients get better.”

Deb Catsavas, senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, said in a statement that some "nonurgent" appointments may need to be rescheduled, though Kaiser has "expanded our network of high-quality community providers and will continue to prioritize urgent and emergency care." She added, "The union is well aware that its' (sic) decision to strike is intended to hurt Kaiser Permanente's ability to meet the needs of our patients: that is the point of the strike. The reality is that this strike, like the union's proposal to reduce appointment time, will only make fewer providers available for mental health care, at a time of unprecedented demand. This strike is an unnecessary tactic to increase the union's leverage at the bargaining table, making it harder, not easier, to deliver mental health care."

Speaking of mental health care, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Friday that he plans to table his controversial bill to decriminalize certain psychedelic drugs after it was amended in a secretive legislative process to only authorize studying such a move. “I am looking forward to reintroducing this legislation next year and continuing to make the case that it’s time to end the War on Drugs. Psychedelic drugs, which are not addictive, have incredible promise when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment . We are not giving up,” Wiener said in a statement .

2 More pandemic-era fraud

A nurse practitioner examines an elderly patient at a clinic in Guerneville in February 2020. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

From CalMatters health reporter Ana B. Ibarra : Rarely is there promising news when it comes to health care costs. But this week, President Joe Biden is set to sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health and tax bill passed Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives that’s expected to provide relief for at least some Americans. Here’s a look at what some of the measure’s health care provisions mean for California:

Enhanced federal subsidies set to expire at the end of the year will be extended for another three years. That means that about 1.6 million Californians who buy their health coverage through Covered California, the state’s insurance marketplace, will continue to receive the additional aid that helps reduce their monthly premiums. Covered California officials had cautioned that if the federal government let the subsidies expire , premiums would have doubled for some low-income residents next year. Health insurance companies are already set to hike premium rates by an average of 6% in 2023, the biggest increase since 2019.

That means that about 1.6 million Californians who buy their health coverage through Covered California, the state’s insurance marketplace, will continue to receive the additional aid that helps reduce their monthly premiums. Covered California officials had cautioned that if the federal government let the subsidies expire , premiums would have doubled for some low-income residents next year. Health insurance companies are already set to hike premium rates by an average of 6% in 2023, the biggest increase since 2019. The federal bill also caps out-of-pocket prescription costs at $2,000 per yea r for seniors on Medicare drug plans, which could benefit nearly 115,000 Californians, according to Health Access California, a health care consumer advocacy group.

which could benefit nearly 115,000 Californians, according to Health Access California, a health care consumer advocacy group. And it caps insulin copays at $35 a month for people enrolled in Medicare, the federal insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities. The insulin cap is expected to benefit nearly 333,000 Californians. Last week, state lawmakers killed a bill that would have capped insulin copays for privately insured Californians.

the federal insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities. The insulin cap is expected to benefit nearly 333,000 Californians. Last week, state lawmakers killed a bill that would have capped insulin copays for privately insured Californians. Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, said in a statement: “When President Biden signs this landmark legislation, it will be just in time to ensure that those signing up for Covered California during this fall’s open enrollment won’t see premium spikes of thousands of dollars per year. It will also allow California to take extra steps to lower cost-sharing and potentially eliminate deductibles for some plans.”

In other health care news:

3 Monkeypox vaccine scarce in Central Valley

A voter casts their ballot at a voting site at the California Museum in downtown Sacramento on June 7, 2022. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

With California’s Nov. 8 general election less than three months away, stay up to date on everything you need to know by bookmarking CalMatters’ comprehensive voter guide , which is updated with all the results from the June 7 primary and breaks down where the final two candidates for each statewide office stand on key issues.

Now, for a rundown of the latest election news:

CalMatters Commentary

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters : Government squabbling is crippling plans to address California’s homelessness crisis.

The promise of California’s plan to expand apprenticeships: The Golden State aims to turn apprenticeship into the common path and first choice for 500,000 in-school and out-of-school youths for whom the opportunity cost of higher education is simply too high, writes Natalie Palugyai, secretary of the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency .

