BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff officers were called to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to investigate the possible abuse of an 8-week-old child on June 13. The child was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and seizures,” according to the affidavit.

Hospital staff deemed the child’s injuries deliberate, leading EBRSO to locate the mother and father of the baby. When interviewed, both parent denied having any knowledge of how the baby was injured.

ER doctors believe the baby was injured at least an hour before arriving at the hospital with father, Michael Bates, 22 and a neighbor around 10 a.m. Bates claims to have found the baby unresponsive. Detectives found that the child’s mother was at work between 5 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The 8-week-old was given a skeletal survey and eye examination which uncovered a rib fracture and retinal hemorrhages.

“These hemorrhages are caused by the sudden acceleration and deceleration of the victim’s head,” according to the affidavit.

The hospital staff concluded that the bleeding was likely the result of “Shaken Baby Syndrome.” A pediatric neurosurgeon affirmed the diagnosis. The same neurosurgeon also found that the injuries to the baby happened hours before the 8-week-old showed up at the hospital. The pediatric neurosurgeon concluded that the 8-week-old will have lasting injuries.

The affidavit states that the 8-week-old also had a urinary tract infection and Vitamin D deficiency.

Bates who admitted to hospital staff that “he shook the baby in an attempt to get him to respond after finding the child ‘not acting right,'” according to the affidavit.

Detectives also considered the testimony of two other family members who were said to be in the home when the incident took place.

Bates was subsequently arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, August 14.

The Baton Rouge man was charged with Second Degree Cruelty To Juveniles.

Bond for Michael Bates was set at $25,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.