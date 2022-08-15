Read full article on original website
West Virginia National Guard to help with flood recovery in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia National Guard will be assisting Kanawha County with flood relief as communities in the eastern part of the county struggle to recover from a devastating flood. A state of emergency was declared in Kanawha County, along with Fayette County, after severe...
Removing ugly reminders: Flood recovery continues in Kanawha, Fayette
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roger Campbell helped load his water-logged belongings on a one-way trip to the dump after flooding ruined his vehicles, tools for work and most of the things in his house. “Makes you want to cry,” Campbell said. “It's like watching a thief rob you...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Debris removal continues after devastating Kanawha flood; tetanus shots being provided
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Debris removal continued in Kanawha County on Thursday after a devastating flood in Kanawha County, and county officials were administering tetanus shots to protect people exposed to floodwaters. The aftermath of a flood that damaged more than 100 homes in the county on Monday...
Wrecks near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge cause traffic backups on I-64
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers reported several crashes Friday afternoon around the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge. West Virginia 511 cameras showed traffic backed up. A four-vehicle wreck with no injuries was reported in the westbound lanes. The other wreck, a two-vehicle crash, occurred in eastbound lanes. No...
'The neighborhood is wore out,' says Kanawha resident worried about future flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County is picking up and hauling the ruined belongings of Monday's flood victims in the eastern part of the county and taking them to a landfill. Flood victims are also worried, however, about what is still clogging up small streams and creeks. The...
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Groundbreaking scheduled for Chick-fil-A at Park Place in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Groundbreaking for the first tenant at the Park Place development in South Charleston – Chick-fil-A – has been scheduled. South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said the groundbreaking will be Aug. 29. Meanwhile, no specific date has been scheduled yet for the second...
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Flood cleanup of debris continues; push to get cleaning supplies announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two days after a devastating flood in Kanawha and Fayette counties, efforts were being made to get cleaning supplies to those affected by the raging waters and to help pick up the scattered debris. In Kanawha County, residents were being asked to place flood debris...
Former Henderson town hall searched, potential misconduct to be investigated
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office said the former town hall of Henderson in Mason County was searched on Friday, and investigators will begin the process of looking into any potential misconduct by former officials. Investigators from the state Auditor’s Office public integrity...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns
A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
School safety emphasized as Kanawha County nears start of school year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is almost back in session, and Kanawha County officials want you to remember to be careful on the roads. As always, you need to slow down around school zones, don't try and pass school buses with their flashers on and stay off your phones. They are hoping to have a safe and accident-free school year.
Road Trippin'...2020 Appalachain Festival, Beckley WV
APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL - BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA - AUGUST 20-28, 2022. Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 25th year. The week-long festival features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market. This year the Chamber...
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
POLL: Weigh in with what type of businesses you'd like to see at Park Place
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the Park Place development takes shape in South Charleston, most people know the two already announced future tenants - Chick-fil-A and Menard's home improvement store. But what other types of businesses would people like to see in the sprawling development?. Eyewitness News wants...
Health officials confirm three COVID deaths, active cases down 35 in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials have reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 40 confirmed COVID cases in Kanawha County. The deaths in Wednesday’s report included a 92-year-old man who was vaccinated with two boosters, an 87-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 88-year-old man who was vaccinated with a single booster, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Kanawha Schools continues school bus safety emphasis with classes starting Monday, Aug. 22
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students are heading back to the classroom, and that means it’s time to be aware of school buses out on the roads. Kanawha County Schools is asking you to follow school bus safety rules and make sure you stop when a bus has its flashing lights on and the stop arm is out.
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
