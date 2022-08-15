CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is almost back in session, and Kanawha County officials want you to remember to be careful on the roads. As always, you need to slow down around school zones, don't try and pass school buses with their flashers on and stay off your phones. They are hoping to have a safe and accident-free school year.

