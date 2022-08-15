ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Wrecks near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge cause traffic backups on I-64

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers reported several crashes Friday afternoon around the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge. West Virginia 511 cameras showed traffic backed up. A four-vehicle wreck with no injuries was reported in the westbound lanes. The other wreck, a two-vehicle crash, occurred in eastbound lanes. No...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
wchstv.com

Former Henderson town hall searched, potential misconduct to be investigated

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office said the former town hall of Henderson in Mason County was searched on Friday, and investigators will begin the process of looking into any potential misconduct by former officials. Investigators from the state Auditor’s Office public integrity...
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
AccuWeather

Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
wchstv.com

School safety emphasized as Kanawha County nears start of school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is almost back in session, and Kanawha County officials want you to remember to be careful on the roads. As always, you need to slow down around school zones, don't try and pass school buses with their flashers on and stay off your phones. They are hoping to have a safe and accident-free school year.
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...2020 Appalachain Festival, Beckley WV

APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL - BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY WEST VIRGINIA - AUGUST 20-28, 2022. Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 25th year. The week-long festival features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market. This year the Chamber...
Metro News

High water to start the day in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
wchstv.com

Health officials confirm three COVID deaths, active cases down 35 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials have reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 40 confirmed COVID cases in Kanawha County. The deaths in Wednesday’s report included a 92-year-old man who was vaccinated with two boosters, an 87-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and an 88-year-old man who was vaccinated with a single booster, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...

