ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Estate trades for $48M on Meadow Lane — $9M above ask

A Meadow Lane home has sold for the third time in eight years, this time fetching one of the top recent prices in Southampton. An anonymous seller reeled in $48 million for the home at 1116 Meadow Lane, Dirt reported. The Corcoran Group’s Tim Davis handled the listing of the...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Warehouse approved for formerly proposed casino site

On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Brookhaven Town Board held their monthly town meeting, at Town Hall. On the agenda were several public hearings, including a request to consider the application of Medford Logistics LLC for a Change of Zone from Commercial Recreation (CR) and A Residential 1 to L Industrial 1 on a property located on Expressway Drive South in Medford, the same location as the formerly proposed OTB casino.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
therealdeal.com

Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority

A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Business
Riverhead, NY
Real Estate
City
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Virginia energy company proposes 100 MW battery energy facility on Mill Road

A Virginia-based energy company is proposing to build a 100 megawatt/200 megawatt-hour battery energy storage facility on a Mill Road site just north of West Main Street. The proposal comes as the Town Board is considering legislation that would regulate battery energy storage systems in Riverhead by designating zoning districts where the facilities would be allowed and setting forth standards for their construction.
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Hamptons water authority tries shaming homeowners over waste

A Hamptons water agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off all of the water in the area. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list showing the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested homeowners adjust watering schedules and reduce use when possible to preserve the system.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

New Community Center and Affordable Apartments Eyed For Bridgehampton

A new 13,000-square-foot community center replete with 15 or 16 affordable apartments may be on the horizon for Bridgehampton. Members of the Southampton Town Board discussed the concept during their... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Suffolk Research Service#Ac#Desalvokazesgarrison#Llc#Residential Vacant Land
27east.com

September Hearing Set For Controversial East Quogue Golf Resort Plan

Retitled the Lewis Road Residential Planned Development, Discovery Land Company’s controversial East Quogue golf resort plan will go before the public next month, as opponents continue to explore litigation. Last... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn

Local historians believe that the yellow barn was built between 1873 and 1888. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s a certain magic about a used book store: the scent of old pages, getting lost between the shelves of well-loved books or enthralled by a unique cover. Unless you frequent Riverhead Free...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Amityville Apartment Complex Agrees to Settle Federal Disability Discrimination Complaint

Long Island Housing Services, Inc. (LIHS) initiated a systemic fair housing investigation in 2016 for possible disability discrimination. LIHS’ analysis of its testing and investigation presented sufficient evidence to file a complaint that alleged that Southwood Luxury Apartments and the owner, Southwood Company LLC appeared to be discriminating against individuals with disabilities. Southwood Luxury Apartment is located in North Amityville, New York. Southwood Company LLC is owned by Heatherwood Communities LLC.
AMITYVILLE, NY
27east.com

Memorial Service Scheduled For Joyce Bormuth Of Southampton

A memorial service for Joyce Bormuth of Southampton, who was 91 when she died in July, has been scheduled for Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian... more. At this moment in time, if there’s a candidate better suited for the U.S. Congress than Bridget Fleming, I can’t think of one. Ms. Fleming consistently fights for critical issues facing her constituents and has since she first won a special election for Southampton Town Board in March 2010. Recalling Bridget’s early days in office, and the issues confronting her and the Town of Southampton, one can discern the vision, knowledge and skills required of a true leader. Elected to office during a time of severe fiscal problems for Southampton, Bridget quickly addressed specific problems created by past administration’s fiscal ... 16 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Anne T. Nolan, 83

Anne T. Nolan of Southold died on Aug. 14, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy