A memorial service for Joyce Bormuth of Southampton, who was 91 when she died in July, has been scheduled for Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian... more. At this moment in time, if there’s a candidate better suited for the U.S. Congress than Bridget Fleming, I can’t think of one. Ms. Fleming consistently fights for critical issues facing her constituents and has since she first won a special election for Southampton Town Board in March 2010. Recalling Bridget’s early days in office, and the issues confronting her and the Town of Southampton, one can discern the vision, knowledge and skills required of a true leader. Elected to office during a time of severe fiscal problems for Southampton, Bridget quickly addressed specific problems created by past administration’s fiscal ... 16 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO