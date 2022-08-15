Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
therealdeal.com
Estate trades for $48M on Meadow Lane — $9M above ask
A Meadow Lane home has sold for the third time in eight years, this time fetching one of the top recent prices in Southampton. An anonymous seller reeled in $48 million for the home at 1116 Meadow Lane, Dirt reported. The Corcoran Group’s Tim Davis handled the listing of the...
longislandadvance.net
Warehouse approved for formerly proposed casino site
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Brookhaven Town Board held their monthly town meeting, at Town Hall. On the agenda were several public hearings, including a request to consider the application of Medford Logistics LLC for a Change of Zone from Commercial Recreation (CR) and A Residential 1 to L Industrial 1 on a property located on Expressway Drive South in Medford, the same location as the formerly proposed OTB casino.
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
Suffolk OTB looks to sell Medford lot to New Jersey-based developer
Neighbors say the proposed plans include building a 390,000-square-foot distribution center on that site.
Virginia energy company proposes 100 MW battery energy facility on Mill Road
A Virginia-based energy company is proposing to build a 100 megawatt/200 megawatt-hour battery energy storage facility on a Mill Road site just north of West Main Street. The proposal comes as the Town Board is considering legislation that would regulate battery energy storage systems in Riverhead by designating zoning districts where the facilities would be allowed and setting forth standards for their construction.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons water authority tries shaming homeowners over waste
A Hamptons water agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off all of the water in the area. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list showing the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested homeowners adjust watering schedules and reduce use when possible to preserve the system.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Modern new construction with sleek lines and a thoughtful layout
4,000 square feet of natural light and clean lines are what you’ll feel the moment you step into this week’s Dream Home. “The modern design is a fresh architectural alternative to many of the new modern farmhouse homes that are so popular today,” said listing agent Jerry Cibulski of CENTURY 21 Albertson Realty.
27east.com
New Community Center and Affordable Apartments Eyed For Bridgehampton
A new 13,000-square-foot community center replete with 15 or 16 affordable apartments may be on the horizon for Bridgehampton. Members of the Southampton Town Board discussed the concept during their... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
News 12
Long Island still dealing with lack of workers due to inflation, stay-at-home options
A lack of laborers became a problem during the height of the pandemic and it's having an effect across Long Island. Many businesses that rely on tourists say the lack of tourists is having a negative impact on their summer. Stu Feldschu, of Snowflake Ice Cream in Riverhead, says he...
Northwell Health volunteers delivering 483 backpacks filled with school supplies to Riverhead
Northwell Health volunteers are delivering 483 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in the Riverhead Central School District this week ahead of the start of the school year next month. About 250 volunteer Northwell employees packed up more than 2,000 backpacks with notebooks, colored pencils and glue sticks on...
27east.com
September Hearing Set For Controversial East Quogue Golf Resort Plan
Retitled the Lewis Road Residential Planned Development, Discovery Land Company’s controversial East Quogue golf resort plan will go before the public next month, as opponents continue to explore litigation. Last... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search...
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn
Local historians believe that the yellow barn was built between 1873 and 1888. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s a certain magic about a used book store: the scent of old pages, getting lost between the shelves of well-loved books or enthralled by a unique cover. Unless you frequent Riverhead Free...
Plan for NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead shifts back to Calverton park
The hockey organization looking to site a NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead will look to develop the rink in Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton — the site originally eyed by the group — instead of Stotzky Park, a location that drew opposition from town officials and residents.
longisland.com
Amityville Apartment Complex Agrees to Settle Federal Disability Discrimination Complaint
Long Island Housing Services, Inc. (LIHS) initiated a systemic fair housing investigation in 2016 for possible disability discrimination. LIHS’ analysis of its testing and investigation presented sufficient evidence to file a complaint that alleged that Southwood Luxury Apartments and the owner, Southwood Company LLC appeared to be discriminating against individuals with disabilities. Southwood Luxury Apartment is located in North Amityville, New York. Southwood Company LLC is owned by Heatherwood Communities LLC.
27east.com
Memorial Service Scheduled For Joyce Bormuth Of Southampton
A memorial service for Joyce Bormuth of Southampton, who was 91 when she died in July, has been scheduled for Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian... more. At this moment in time, if there’s a candidate better suited for the U.S. Congress than Bridget Fleming, I can’t think of one. Ms. Fleming consistently fights for critical issues facing her constituents and has since she first won a special election for Southampton Town Board in March 2010. Recalling Bridget’s early days in office, and the issues confronting her and the Town of Southampton, one can discern the vision, knowledge and skills required of a true leader. Elected to office during a time of severe fiscal problems for Southampton, Bridget quickly addressed specific problems created by past administration’s fiscal ... 16 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
Anne T. Nolan, 83
Anne T. Nolan of Southold died on Aug. 14, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
