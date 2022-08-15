ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Report: Thunder Center Mike Muscala Linked to Celtics?

By Inside The Thunder Staff
 2 days ago

Could the Boston Celtics look to trade for Mike Muscala at the trade deadline?

Veteran center Mike Muscala signed a new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer worth $7 million over the next two seasons. With that in mind, there’s already speculation that rival teams have interest in trading for him.

Given he just inked the new deal, Muscala cannot be traded until December 15, which is right around the halfway point in the upcoming season. However, Sean Deveney of Heavy recently gave insight into what a Western Conference coach said about Muscala entering the season as it relates to the Boston Celtics.

“He had trouble staying healthy there last year, the last couple years really, with the ankle surgery. I think the Celtics want a bit more of a big body in there for their third big guy, and Muscala is more of the stretch-5 type so, that may be one where Ime [Udoka] wouldn’t play him much. But he can shoot. He knocks down 3s on the wings. If you’re having a sluggish game offensively, he can change things with a couple of makes. Definitely a guy they could get if they’re looking to build on that shooting dimension, just not sure he’s Ime’s type from a defensive standpoint.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean the Celtics explicitly are reaching out inquiring about Muscala or are already discussing trade packages, but it’s worth noting there’s at least one figure in the league that thinks he would be a good fit in Boston.

Muscala would be great for nearly any team looking to make a splash in the playoffs, as he was one of the top 3-point shooting bigs in the NBA last season. He converted on almost 43% of his triples and also posted great on/off numbers on a rebuilding Thunder team.

For Boston specifically, this type of move would make a lot of sense. Muscala wouldn’t take a heavy load of assets to acquire and is on a cheap deal. Additionally, he’s familiar with Al Horford from the season he spent in OKC.

