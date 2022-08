Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.

