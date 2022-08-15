ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this

When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
Fast Company

Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach

While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
Fast Company

Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch

Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
Psych Centra

Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
Fast Company

3 ways a downturn can encourage smarter decision-making

Even in the best of times, business leaders face a host of challenges. As an executive, I have learned that running a company requires foresight, perseverance, creativity, and, most important of all, a team of talented and dedicated individuals. When the economy becomes turbulent and uncertain, strong leadership is more critical for business than ever.
HackerNoon

How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution

In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
Phramalive.com

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways. Technology has transformed the industry, significantly expanding pharma pipelines, facilitating more engagement, and empowering patients. When Med Ad News was launched during September 1982, there was no Google, no smartphones, no apps that with a tap of the finger...
Phys.org

The W-Curve Model: Understanding a new college student's experience

The W-Curve Model was first proposed in 1963 to explain adjustment to culture shock. Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period. Freshman year is known for new experiences, but it also presents...
