How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?. If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up their first week back in the classroom Friday, but the search for more staff is not over. The school district tells us before the year started, they hired over 250 new teachers. At least half got hiring bonuses. We checked in...
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
Actor Adam Murray comes to Aiken for comedy show
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Comedian and Stranger Things actor, Adam Murray, came to Aiken County to share his gift of laughter with a local high school. A month ago, someone saw him wear a 1980s South Aiken High School T-shirt in season four, and it went viral. South Aiken tried...
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
I-TEAM: Family pays it forward after tick bite threatens dad’s life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County family is paying it forward after a young father is cured of a life-threatening disease he got from a tick bite. It’s called alpha-gal syndrome and makes you dangerously allergic to red meat. As strange as it sounds, doctors say it’s becoming very common in our area.
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, Veterans Affairs Augusta Healthcare System pharmacists are launching an education campaign about the risk of opioid overdose and the use of naloxone to save lives. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is an effective tool in keeping...
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
Black Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses thrive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic was not kind to our business community, but somehow, we saw a 40 percent growth of Black-owned businesses in the state of Georgia. Here’s how the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses survive. Brunch House of Augusta and Cliffisms...
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
Customer Pays It Forward to helpful Starbucks worker in Gilbert
Five new rides will open in 2023 at Carowinds. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version...
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to watch a different type of competition, Broad Axe in downtown Augusta will be hosting an axe throwing tournament on Sunday. “It’s a big event called the Masters of Axes Tournament. It’s our first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned tournament,” said Vinnie Ingallineras.
Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta. The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit. We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta. Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have...
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 1 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 1. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
SC veteran looks for justice from new law after exposure to toxic water at Camp Lejeune
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Like so many others, South Carolina is where Neil Derrick of Columbia began his service as a Marine. He spent 11 weeks training on Parris Island, the Marine Corps’ recruit training site, before being stationed shortly after at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for a few months in the early 1970s.
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
