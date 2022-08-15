ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police investigate report of shots fired near Davis Avenue

Paducah Police investigated a report of shots fired on Tuesday evening. Police said they responded to the 1000 block area of Davis Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and people talking in a wooded area near the end of Oak Street. A search of the wooded area did...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating porch theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Two of nine hurt in house explosion in critical condition

Authorities believe propane gas leak caused Wyatt home explosion. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. Southeast Missouri State students return for fall semester. CTC receives fire truck from Jackson Fire Department. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau technical college received a big red gift this afternoon.
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2

PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
wpsdlocal6.com

9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting

WYATT, MO
Magic 95.1

Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

WYATT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police seek help locating missing teen

The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 17-year-old Jaedyn Dick was last seen on Anderson Court in Paducah. She is described as a white female, 5'02" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is...
PADUCAH, KY
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Metropolis man arrested after trespassing complaint

A Metropolis man wanted for trespassing was arrested after a new trespassing complaint last week. Metropolis police responded to the complaint at a home on East 7th Street, where they reportedly found 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside. McCoy was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Massac County...
METROPOLIS, IL

