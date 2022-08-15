ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School. Permits were granted to two companies bringing more scooters and e-bikes to downtown and surrounding areas. Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association. Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN

