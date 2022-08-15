Read full article on original website
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown family was at their wit’s end trying to figure out a way to help their special needs teen until a community, known for its volunteer spirit, showed them how to turn their lemons into lemonade. Ana Pagán and her 16-year-old son, Tony, both...
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
Neighbor pays for hotel, necessities for couple displaced by Walker Springs Apartments fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who lives at Walker Springs Apartments has given back to a couple who was displaced by the fire. Dan Signa said he paid for a couple to stay at a hotel for a few days and bought them new clothes and necessities. “It...
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
Tennessee family tells man they want to keep his missing cat as a birthday gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knoxville man was contacted by a family that says they found his missing cat but plan to keep the cat as birthday gift to their daughter. On August 9, Justin Cummings let his cat 'Lulu' outside but became alarmed when she didn't return. "We...
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Officer John Pickens was assigned as a school resource officer at Fulton High School. Permits were granted to two companies bringing more scooters and e-bikes to downtown and surrounding areas. Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash. Updated:...
Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association. Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to...
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Tennessee Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Black Bear in Gatlinburg Restaurant Scare
“All of a sudden I looked up and out of the hillside came this figure,” says Cindy Kitts of her black bear scare in Gatlinburg, just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kitts, a Knoxville, TN resident, was waiting for the rest of her family to exit Parkside Grill’s...
Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
Another Rare Orange Lobster Found Inside Tennessee Restaurant
The brightly-colored crustacean was lovingly named Big Orange Lobster.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
