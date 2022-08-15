Read full article on original website
Best Free Panorama Software for Windows 11/10
Here is a list of the best free panorama software for Windows 11/10. These panorama stitching software let you make panoramic images by stitching a sequence of matching photos together. Panorama refers to a photo that depicts a wide and unbroken view of an area. If you have multiple pictures of an area and want to combine them together so that they look like a panoramic photograph, you can refer to the list we have mentioned below.
MSI Dragon Center is not working on Windows 11/10
If MSI Dragon Center is not working on your Windows 11/10 laptop/desktop, then this post can help you fix this problem. Users have reported that MSI Dragon Center was working fine but started causing issues like the interface being stuck on Wait for SDK loading screen, Load modules, etc. This issue might have started after a Windows Update or if a Service related to MSI Dragon Center is not running. Keeping the possible causes, we have created a list of solutions to help you make MSI Dragon Center work properly.
File Transfer to a Shared folder stops randomly [Fixed]
When copying files to a shared folder, if the process randomly stops, this post will help you fix it. Shared folders are a great way to centralize resources, and they can be in the form of a shared folder on a PC or in a centralized storage location connected to a backup server.
How to Free up, Reduce or Limit RAM usage in Windows 11
You may notice your Windows 11 system is taking a performance hit which could potentially lead to a crash, freezing or not responding issues – this is primarily due to the computer keeps running high on memory usage in some cases. In this post, we will offer ways PC users can free up, reduce or limit RAM usage on their devices.
How to enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11
To enhance your experience when playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform on Edge, Microsoft has introduced Edge Clarity Boost. However, this feature is disabled by default, that is why, in this post, we are going to see how you can enable and use Edge Clarity Boost in Windows 11.
How does Windows find my location automatically?
Just like smartphones use our physical location to recommend shops and restaurants or help us with directions, Windows does the same thing. However, Smartphones using our physical location make sense as it asks for location permission. But how does Windows find my location automatically? Most computers do not come with GPS, which can help the computer to detect our location. Well, if you have been thinking the same, then in this post, I will be explaining everything you need to know about Windows location usage.
How to set up, configure and use BitLocker on Windows 11
BitLocker is a security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your computer and protects it from unauthorized access. A lot of beginners and even some hard-core Windows users are unaware of the fact that you can set up, configure and use BitLocker on their Windows 11/10 computer. In this post, we will talk about how you can do the same.
Add TPM to VMware Player Virtual Machine in Windows 11
If you are unable to install Windows 11 on VMware Workstation Player virtual machine, chances are you do not have the TPM enabled. Here is how you can enable or add TPM to VMware Player virtual machine in Windows 11. For that, you do not need any third-party app or service since the in-built option could do that for you.
Cannot delete Font files in Windows 11/10 [Fixed]
On a Windows computer, we can install different fonts. Many websites offer free fonts you can install on your Windows computers for personal and commercial use. If you do not require a particular font, you can uninstall it from Windows Settings. Alternatively, you can delete that particular font file from its default location. But some users have reported that Windows displayed an error message while deleting a particular font file. In short, they cannot delete the font files from their Windows 11/10 computers. This article lists possible solutions to fix this problem.
Fix SteamVR Fail Error Code -203
A lot of users have complained about Error Code -203 on SteamVR. As per the reports, a game crashes when trying to play it in the SteamVR with the error code in question. This can happen because of multiple reasons, but the good news is that it can be resolved pretty easily. In this post, we are going to talk about solutions that you can try to fix this issue.
How to change encryption for File sharing connections in Windows 11/10
In Windows 11/10 OS, there is a built-in feature to share local files (to read and write) and attached printers with other systems connected over a network on the same connection. The feature is quite useful and we can easily turn on the file and printer sharing feature in Windows 11/10. But 128-bit encryption is used by Windows by default for file sharing connections. On the other hand, there are some devices that use or need 40-bit or 56-bit encryption for file sharing. That’s where it is needed to change encryption for file sharing connections in a Windows 11/10 system.
Dead Cells Failed to load library steam.hdll
When trying to launch Dead Cells, many users are seeing Failed to load library steam.hdl, and the game is crashing afterward. The issue is caused when the software required to create an environment for your game to run is missing. In this post, we are going to see what you need to do if Dead Cells failed to load library steam.hdll.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10
Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
Scheduled Tasks running forever, randomly, or multiple times in Windows 11/10
Task Scheduler is an excellent feature in Windows, which is used by applications and users if they want to run apps like backup every day. However, the schedule may sometimes not work as expected and keep running forever, randomly, or even multiple times. One example is when a user set the task to run every two weeks but kept running a day ahead and then ran again after a week. So the schedule was not running as it should. According to some, the problem is with the schedule, which doesn’t work well with weekly tasks. Let’s figure out what you can do if Scheduled Tasks run forever, randomly, or multiple times.
How to import Chrome Data to Microsoft Edge without installing Google Chrome?
With the latest release of Microsoft Edge version 104, Windows users will now be able to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge in the first run. This feature has especially been designed to keep users to stick to Microsoft Edge while they are setting up their new PCs. Before this update, users had to install Chrome if they wanted to import information, such as bookmarks, favorites, saved passwords, browsing history, and cookies. But now they will be able to import this data with a click of a button without having to install Chrome at all.
How to switch between Worksheets in Excel
Working with multiple worksheets can be quite tough for Excel users, especially if there is a lot of work. In Microsoft Excel, there are several tricks that individuals can use to switch between Excel worksheets. In this tutorial, we will explain seven ways persons can switch between worksheets in their Microsoft Excel program.
How to fix Destiny 2 Error Code Cat?
Destiny 2 Error Code: Cat as the game fails to launch on their device. The error code comes with the following error message: Destiny 2 servers are not available. Please check that you have applied all Destiny 2 updates. For more information, visit help.bungle.net and search: cat. In this article, we are going through this issue to help you fix it.
One or more items failed to play Kodi error [Fixed]
XBMC Foundation creation, Kodi, is one of the most loved media player apps among users of multiple operating systems. However, there is one caveat stopping users from using the software, which is a playback error. The following is the exact error message that users are seeing:. Playback failed, One or...
Fix MultiVersus Launch Error, Failed to get the process’ path
Are you getting Launch Error – Failed to get the process’ path while trying to play MultiVersus on your PC? MultiVersus is a recent free-to-play crossover fighting game that is developed by Player First Games. It is already getting popular amongst gamers and a lot of users love to play the game. But, some users have reported experiencing Launch Error with the error message Failed to get the process’ path.
