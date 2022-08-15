Task Scheduler is an excellent feature in Windows, which is used by applications and users if they want to run apps like backup every day. However, the schedule may sometimes not work as expected and keep running forever, randomly, or even multiple times. One example is when a user set the task to run every two weeks but kept running a day ahead and then ran again after a week. So the schedule was not running as it should. According to some, the problem is with the schedule, which doesn’t work well with weekly tasks. Let’s figure out what you can do if Scheduled Tasks run forever, randomly, or multiple times.

