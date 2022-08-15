Read full article on original website
Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana warning about home warranty letter scam
FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant about a scam that is making the rounds. The scam is centered around a home warranty letter that you may receive in the mail. “These letters are not only deceptive, they could...
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to...
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1M bond for video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON – Sheriff’s deputies are in the middle of a sweeping case involving hidden cameras installed in a man's home. Christopher Johnson, 38, of Satsuma, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on 40 counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $1,000,000 Monday. The sheriff’s office...
