CBS Sports

Three reasons Rangers faded from contention under president Jon Daniels

The Texas Rangers fired longtime executive Jon Daniels on Wednesday, ending his nearly 17-year run atop the organization's baseball operations department. Earlier this week, the Rangers had dismissed manager Chris Woodward, who was in the midst of his fourth season at the helm. Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting,...
Larry Lease

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Larry Brown Sports

Texas Rangers make big change to front office

The Texas Rangers have made a big change to their front office. The Rangers announced on Wednesday that they have fired President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels. Team owner Ray Davis said in a statement that Daniels was informed his contract would not be renewed and that he was being fired immediately. Chris Young is taking over the lead in the team’s front office.
MLB

Jon Daniels dismissed by Rangers; Chris Young to run baseball ops

ARLINGTON -- When Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced Monday that manager Chris Woodward was being relieved of his duties, he had no idea his dismissal would follow just two days later. But Rangers majority owner Ray Davis did. “It's something I've been contemplating for several months,” Davis...
Yardbarker

Rangers Insider Reminds Fans What Has To Change

The Texas Rangers made the shocking decision yesterday to relieve manager Chris Woodward of his duties. Third base coach Tony Beasley will serve as the interim manager for the remainder of the season. After a big offseason in which the Rangers signed Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jon Gray, and Brad...
WFAA

Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
