ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy