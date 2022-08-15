Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Shooting on Haney Drive leaves one person dead, police say
New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male...
NOLA.com
Man killed trying to run across I-10 in New Orleans is ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was hit by a car on Interstate 10 and killed, after abandoning a stolen SUV and trying to run across the highway, was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Barry Smith. New Orleans police said they spotted the SUV on Monday night near...
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune daycare worker is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old on a hot company bus. Monday, 3-year-old Kaysen Breaux was hospitalized after being left inside that bus at First Step Learning Lab. His mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
fox8live.com
Deputy constable resigns after ignoring French Quarter rape witness, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable accused of not responding to an alleged rape in the French Quarter has resigned just one week after an internal investigation was launched. A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments a woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse...
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
