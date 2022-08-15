ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO