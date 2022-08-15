ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cortland Police receive grant to purchase new K9 officer

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A grant recently received by the Cortland Elks Lodge is going to the city’s police force. Elks Lodge members decided to donate four thousand of their six-thousand-dollar grant to the Cortland Police Department K9 program, and the rest to Cortland PD’s annual Shop with a Cop event around Christmas.
CORTLAND, NY
IPD: Delivery driver stabbed on North Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating the stabbing of a delivery driver. Authorities say the victim was stabbed once in the shoulder around 6:20 last evening in the 400 block of North Meadow Street. The suspect is described as a young Black male, either in his late teens or early 20s. He had no facial hair, a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants. He was last seen headed toward Fulton Street.
ITHACA, NY
Three charged in Broome County shooting

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Cortland County, NY
Cortland, NY
TCAT GM: Service reductions are temporary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of TCAT says a decision to reduce service starting Sunday was a tough one to make. General Manager Scot Vanderpool addressed Wednesday’s decision from TCAT’s Board of Directors on Thursday’s edition of Ithaca’s Morning News. The changes will affect...
ITHACA, NY
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
HOMER, NY
American Airlines remains firm on decision to cut Ithaca service

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — American Airlines is sticking to its decision to depart. The company recently announced it’s suspending service at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Airport Director Roxan Noble says efforts to retain American have been unsuccessful, primarily due to the pilot shortage. The airline’s final flight...
ITHACA, NY
Progress report on Dryden broadband project

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Broadband internet access is coming to the Dryden area. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News with Joe Salzone, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared progress on the ongoing project. Leifer hopes the project will be finished by the summer of 2023.
DRYDEN, NY
TCAT Board approves fall service cuts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reductions in TCAT service have been approved. The transit company’s board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to planned cuts for the fall schedule, which starts on Sunday. They include reducing the frequency of trips to Cornell, hourly service instead of stops every half hour for Ithaca College, South Hill, and the Commons, and cutting Sunday trips to Enfield. However, two Cornell routes will see extended service.
ITHACA, NY
ICSD announces multiyear grant for summer program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new grant for the Ithaca City School District. The five-year, 420-thousand-dollar grant will fund Project Innovation: Cultivating Connections. District officials describe the summer program as a project-based and inclusive for students at Cayuga Heights Elementary. During the summertime program, the district provides transportation, breakfast,...
ITHACA, NY
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY

