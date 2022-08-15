Read full article on original website
wemu.org
Contract talks between EMU administration, faculty break down with deadline approaching
Negotiations between the union representing tenure and tenure-track faculty at Eastern Michigan University and the school administration have broken down. Leadership of the EMU American Association of University Professors sent an email to its members on Wednesday. It said the two sides reached an impasse on talks involving compensation and health care benefits, adding that they believe it’s “highly unlikely” that a deal will get done before the current agreement expires on August 31st.
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: The latest on the chemical contamination of the Huron River
Tribar Technologies, a Wixom auto supplier, is responsible for a tremendous release of industrial contamination into the Huron River, according to Michigan environmental regulators. "Several thousand gallons” of liquid containing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. Tribar has indicated that the spill event appears to have occurred as early as July 30, 2022. Since the chemical was first detected on August 1st, it has since been discovered that alarms warning of a breach at the Tribar plant were overridden nearly 500 times. (As of Friday, August 12th it appears the spill was closer to 20 pounds, according to sampling of the river.)
wemu.org
Abortion rights court hearing to head into second day
A court hearing in Oakland County on the status of abortion rights in Michigan is heading into a second day. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham opened Wednesday’s hearing by continuing his temporary restraining order barring prosecutors in 13 counties from filing charges against abortion providers under a dormant 1931 state law. Cunningham is faced with a decision on whether to extend that order while the case plays out or to allow the abortion ban to be enforced at the discretion of local prosecutors.
wemu.org
"Right to renew" effort seeks to protect renters in Ann Arbor
The City of Ann Arbor is exploring ways to protect renters with a “right to renew” ordinance. The city’s legal staff are in the process of formulating an ordinance that would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause. More than half of Ann...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor investing in bicycle safety measures at busy intersections
The City of Ann Arbor is attempting to make the streets safer for bicycles and they’re putting some money behind the effort. Ann Arbor City Council is investing nearly $700,000 toward improving bicycle safety in seven traffic hotspots in the city. That aims to completely eliminate fatal and serious traffic-related crashes on city streets by 2025.
