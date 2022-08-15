ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJHmI_0hHd7Q1200

Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union election s at its U.S. stores after a career employee with the labor board told the company of alleged improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union.

In a letter sent Monday to the NLRB, Starbucks said the employee informed the company about numerous issues in the NLRB’s St. Louis office while it was overseeing a union election at a Starbucks store in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this spring.

The store is one of 314 U.S. Starbucks locations where workers have petitioned the NLRB to hold union elections since late last year. More than 220 of those Starbucks stores have voted to unionize. The company opposes the unionization effort.

The Seattle coffee giant alleges that St. Louis regional officials made special arrangements for pro-union workers to vote in person at its office when they didn't receive mail-in ballots, even though Starbucks and the union had agreed that store elections would be handled by mail-in ballot.

Starbucks said regional officials also disclosed confidential information to the union, including which workers' ballots had arrived in the mail to be counted.

Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to unionize U.S. Starbucks stores, accused the company of trying to “distract attention away from their unprecedented anti-union campaign, including firing over 75 union leaders across the country, while simultaneously trying to halt all union elections.”

“Workers have spoken loud and clear by winning 82 percent of union elections,” the group said in a statement. "Ultimately, this is Starbucks’ latest attempt to manipulate the legal process for their own means and prevent workers from exercising their fundamental right to organize.”

NLRB Press Secretary Kayla Blado said Monday that the agency doesn't comment on open cases.

“The agency has well-established processes to raise challenges regarding the handling of both election matters and unfair labor practice cases. Those challenges should be raised in filings specific to the particular matters in question," Blado said in a statement.

Workers at the Overland Park store petitioned the NLRB to hold a vote in February. In April, workers voted 6-1 to unionize, but seven additional ballots were the subject of challenges from Starbucks or the union. A hearing on those challenges is scheduled for Tuesday; Starbucks has asked that hearing to be delayed.

Blado said the NLRB will “carefully and objectively" consider any challenges that Starbucks raises through “established channels." Starbucks can also seek expedited review in the case, Blado said.

Starbucks said there is evidence of misconduct in other regions as well. The company wants the NLRB to thoroughly investigate other Starbucks union elections and make public a report on its findings. The company said the board should also implement safeguards to prevent regional officials from coordinating with one party or another.

Starbucks also asked the NLRB to issue an order requiring all pending and future elections to be conducted in person with observers from both sides.

“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the board can represent itself as a neutral agency," the company said in the letter.

Starbucks isn't the only large company facing a unionization effort that has attacked the voting process.

Amazon has also levied accusations of improper conduct against the NLRB’s regional office in Brooklyn in its attempt to re-do a historic labor win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York. Among other things, Amazon said the agency tainted the voting process by seeking reinstatement of a fired Amazon worker in the weeks leading up to the March election.

Attorneys representing the e-commerce juggernaut argued their case in an agency hearing during the summer. Attorneys for the agency have pushed back. A regional director for an NLRB office in Phoenix is expected to issue a ruling on that case in the coming weeks.

———

AP Business Writer Haleluya Hadero in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department is helping unions harm small businesses

George Shearer was shocked to receive a petition from the Teamsters seeking to unionize his family’s truck delivery business. The business was not incorporated, and although his father started and still owned it, his father remained a full-time truck driver as well. They had just nine employees, and three of them were Shearer’s close friends.
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

Starbucks accuses labor board of unfairly helping pro-union workers

Starbucks is accusing the National Labor Relations Board of "unfairly helping workers unionize," The Seattle Times writes. Workers at several Starbucks locations have been pushing to unionize in recent months, meaning the NLRB, the federal agency in charge of managing union elections, has been working with a growing number of the coffee giant's branches.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Business
Overland Park, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Business
NBC News

Rick Ross family company hit with over $100K in fines for violating child labor, other regulations at Wingstop locations

A company owned by rapper Rick Ross' family has been fined for labor violations at five of its Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC made employees pay for their uniforms, safety trainings, background checks and cash register shortages, causing some employees' hourly wages to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage, the Labor Department said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Pitchfork

Rick Ross Fined for Labor Law Violations at Mississippi Wingstop Locations

Rick Ross—through his business entity Boss Wings Enterprises LLC—has been fined by the Department of Labor for labor law violations at five of the company’s Wingstop franchise locations in Mississippi. The company has been forced to pay $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages, and civil penalties. Investigators...
The Associated Press

Hot dogs vs deli meat; rising costs shape choices at Walmart

NEW YORK (AP) — With inflation hovering near levels not seen in 40 years, higher-income Americans turned to Walmart to cut costs on groceries while its lower-income customers swapped out deli meats for less expensive hot dogs and canned tuna. That boosted sales for Walmart in the second quarter, the company reported Tuesday, but the downward shift at almost all points along the social spectrum cut into profit margins. And the same forces shaping choices that Americans make about where they shop for food and what they eat are forcing Walmart to cut prices and clear huge inventories of things that customers clamored for during the pandemic; TVs, casual clothing, sporting goods and a host of other items not considered essential. “We’re pleased to see more customers choosing Walmart during this inflationary period,” said CEO Doug McMillon. “The actions we’ve taken to improve inventory levels in the U.S., along with a heavier mix of sales in grocery put pressure on profit margin.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Workers#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Labor Board#Nlrb#U S Starbucks#Starbucks Workers United
BBC

What is it like to work at Facebook?

If you are one of the billion people who use Facebook, it is likely you have used the social networking site at work. But have you ever wondered what it is like for the people who work at Facebook?. One of the world's biggest technology companies, Facebook relies on some...
INTERNET
ABC News

ABC News

789K+
Followers
171K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy