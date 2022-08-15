ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Low pressure over South Texas

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0hHd6oDN00

Low pressure has moved inland over South Texas & is producing heavy rain that will continue into Monday resulting in localized flooding & isolated tornadoes/waterspouts. Honestly - this low appears to be & has been more impressive than Colin in early July on the Carolina coast. In any case, the low will continue moving westward over land so no further development with rain diminishing over South Texas by Tuesday.

Low pressure is expected to develop over the Western & Northwest Atlantic through the middle of the week. This may be a feature to keep an eye on for parts of New England. A weak tropical wave turning northward in the vicinity of this low + an already existing surface trough may all combine for a little extra “energy”. There may be some northward movement late in the week that could bring the low - not likely tropical but possibly subtropical - to near the coast of Maine.

Storminess has been rather persistent over the far SW Caribbean near Central America but proximity to land should limit appreciable development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0hHd6oDN00

Brownsville, Tx radar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nesMt_0hHd6oDN00

Corpus Christi radar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PL38c_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmgQH_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zf2EL_0hHd6oDN00

Averages based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through Aug.:.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bb2HS_0hHd6oDN00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0hHd6oDN00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0hHd6oDN00

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0hHd6oDN00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0hHd6oDN00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0hHd6oDN00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0hHd6oDN00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0hHd6oDN00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0hHd6oDN00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0hHd6oDN00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0hHd6oDN00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0hHd6oDN00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0hHd6oDN00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0hHd6oDN00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0hHd6oDN00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0hHd6oDN00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0hHd6oDN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0hHd6oDN00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0hHd6oDN00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0hHd6oDN00

Cox Media Group

