Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Stamford’s Crane Holdings divests legacy asbestos liabilities
Crane Holdings Co., a Stamford-headquartered diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, has divested Redco Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary that holds liabilities including asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets. Crane divested its subsidiary to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities.
Battery maker Zinc8 plans manufacturing at former IBM plant
The innovative storage battery maker Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced last Friday that it had signed a letter of intent to occupy space at iPark87, formerly TechCity. The firm’s operations at that location could create as many as 500 well-paying manufacturing jobs, Zinc8 CEO Ron MacDonald said. Great news for...
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
Middletown luxury condo developers seek $1 million tax deal
MIDDLETOWN – A proposed $65 million luxury apartment complex near the Cromwell Line is seeking a tax stability agreement from the city to allow project leaders to allocate $1 million to economically disadvantaged business owners. The residential complex, which will be built on grassland at the back of 494...
Lumico Life Insurance, Armonk, sued over robocalls
A California woman is suing an avatar, more precisely, an Armonk-based insurance company, for allegedly pestering her with robocalls. Terri Nichols accused Lumico Life Insurance Co. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a class action lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court White Plains. She claims that...
New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
3-practice merger forms orthopedic group with 5 spine surgeons
Wayne, N.J.-based University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics have merged to form OrthoEast. OrthoEast has sixteen physicians, five of whom are spine surgeons: Arash Emami, MD; Ki Hwang, MD; Kumar Sinha, MD; Michael Faloon, MD; and Nikhil Sahai, MD. The practice has 6 locations across New Jersey...
Moody’s upgrades Rockland County’s bond ratings
Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the county’s issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings from Aa2 to Aa1. “The upgrade to Aa1 reflects a reserve position that continues to improve,” said Moody’s. “Strong management and budgeting is driving the improved reserves. The rating further reflects a significant tax base, above-average socioeconomic profile, and a manageable long-term liability profile.”
Kingston startup to provide internet and phone services to underserved communitieis
The newest company in the Hudson Valley’s telecommunications sector is Archtop Fiber, a Kingston-headquartered provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber internet and phone service. The company will focus on providing its services to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast. Under the leadership of Chairman and...
Hospital, Contractor Battle Over Anesthesiology Staff
A New Jersey hospital is suing an anesthesiology staffing firm over what it describes as serious staff shortages, while the firm is suing the hospital for poaching its doctors and other clinicians, according to a pair of lawsuits filed late last month. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) in Livingston, New...
Stamford entrepreneur begins rolling out Bitcoin purchasing kiosks
Anthony Truglia, founder of Bitcoin-Abroad LLC, is pursuing his dream by installing digital kiosks across Stamford that will allow customers to purchase the cryptocurrency Bitcoin quickly and easily. “I think the number one reason I got into this is because I feel there are a lot of people who don’t...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
Stamford man sentenced for CARES Act fraud
Moustapha Diakhate of Stamford was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraudulent receiving more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He was ordered to serve three months in home detention when he is released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service while on supervised release.
Rye Brook’s Tailwind Air to offer Manhattan-to-Washington service
Rye Brook-based seaplane operator Tailwind Air has announced a new route connecting Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd St. to College Park Airport in Washington, D.C. The new service begins Sept. 13 and flights will be approximately 90 minutes. Tailwind’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans will feature two pilots, eight economy plus leather seats, aisle and window access and an ability to land on water or at an airport.
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
