The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO