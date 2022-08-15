ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Forty Under 40: Alex Font

Growing up, Alex Font was interested in building things and had various builders’ sets, including Lego and Lincoln Logs. Initially, he thought he would be an architect but was better at math than art. Naturally, he set out to become a structural engineer. The Little Rock native also said that when he was young, Frank Allison, an owner of Engineering Consultants, took notice of his interest and encouraged him to pursue a career as a structural engineer.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
Forty Under 40: Brahm Driver

Growing up in rural Arkansas, Brahm Driver often helped his father build things. The Oark (Johnson County) native thought he’d be an architect until learning about civil engineering while in college. “It all kind of clicked,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the...
OARK, AR
Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan

Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber

If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Forty Under 40: Chris Fink

The corporate world and college weren’t for him, so Chris Fink decided to follow the passion he found in a hobby to create what is now a drone business — Unmanned Vehicle Technologies — with 11 full-time employees and about seven others working part time. After a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses

Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ozark Regional Transit service gains traction

Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to Sara-Jessica Dilks, associate principal, public relations for New York-based Via. The company provides the technology platform for the ORT service that’s offered in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Marshall Islands in need of PPE donations amid COVID outbreak

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas is asking for the public’s help after a COVID outbreak hit the Marshall Islands. The Marshall Islands had their borders locked down until last week, completely keeping COVID-19 out until then. Now, a week later, there are more than 3,000 cases and five people have died on the islands.
SPRINGDALE, AR

