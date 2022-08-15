Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Alex Font
Growing up, Alex Font was interested in building things and had various builders’ sets, including Lego and Lincoln Logs. Initially, he thought he would be an architect but was better at math than art. Naturally, he set out to become a structural engineer. The Little Rock native also said that when he was young, Frank Allison, an owner of Engineering Consultants, took notice of his interest and encouraged him to pursue a career as a structural engineer.
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Brahm Driver
Growing up in rural Arkansas, Brahm Driver often helped his father build things. The Oark (Johnson County) native thought he’d be an architect until learning about civil engineering while in college. “It all kind of clicked,” he said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the...
Summer Moon Coffee coming to Fayetteville
Summer Moon Coffee announced that it is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, September 3, at its newest coffee shop location in the Evelyn Hills shopping mall, near the Shops at BrickCity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
Pollard highlights relationships, tells Forty Under 40 class to trust their intuition
Health insurance executive Martine Pollard emphasized the impact of others on her life in a keynote address to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s 26th annual class of Forty Under 40 honorees. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal hosted nearly 400 people for its annual Forty Under...
Bella Vista named a top Airbnb fall destination
As Labor Day weekend approaches, Airbnb released a list of some of its top fall destinations, with a Natural State city named one of the most popular spots for a long weekend trip.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Matt McClanahan
Matt McClanahan has worked in the retail industry since 2007 and has managed $500 million for brands and retailers, such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart. After graduating from the University of Arkansas, he moved to Dallas for a position with L’Oreal Paris, calling on Walmart. He worked for another supplier handling hair care and beauty products, calling on retailers, excluding Walmart. After a competitor acquired that company, he transitioned into e-commerce and has worked in that retail sector since then.
Bentonville to host City Hall ‘Shred-It Day’ in October
The City of Bentonville is hosting “City Hall Shred-it Day” on Friday, October 7.
RELATED PEOPLE
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Lauren Oswalt Baber
If she’d followed the prominent career choice within her family, you would be reading about Lauren Baber, the successful doctor. “I did think about that [career], but I have an aversion to blood,” she joked. Instead, Baber is one of the region’s top civil defense attorneys. A litigator...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Chris Fink
The corporate world and college weren’t for him, so Chris Fink decided to follow the passion he found in a hobby to create what is now a drone business — Unmanned Vehicle Technologies — with 11 full-time employees and about seven others working part time. After a...
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Council agrees to make offer on vacant apartment complex in west Fayetteville
City officials will make a formal offer to buy a vacant apartment complex so it can be torn down and turned into green space in an effort to address flooding in west Fayetteville. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to authorize an offer to purchase the West End apartments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
talkbusiness.net
Ozark Regional Transit service gains traction
Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to Sara-Jessica Dilks, associate principal, public relations for New York-based Via. The company provides the technology platform for the ORT service that’s offered in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ARDOT talks future of state’s transportation in Springdale
Arkansas Department of Transportation officials tour the state looking for input on how to improve public transit and mobility.
Fayetteville ordinance banning retail sale of puppies could be postponed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To promote the adoption of puppies and kittens, the City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance in July banning the retail sale of them. "Concerned with a pet store being opened up in Fayetteville," said City of Fayetteville Attorney, Kit Williams. Petland recently opened its doors off...
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Marshall Islands in need of PPE donations amid COVID outbreak
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas is asking for the public’s help after a COVID outbreak hit the Marshall Islands. The Marshall Islands had their borders locked down until last week, completely keeping COVID-19 out until then. Now, a week later, there are more than 3,000 cases and five people have died on the islands.
Comments / 0