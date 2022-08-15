ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night

Irving: "To all Ancestors in the God realm, Ase. A11Even" Irving is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and the 29-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. The Nets had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, but they finished...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

How Celtics will honor Bill Russell during 2022-23 season

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their plans to honor the legendary Bill Russell, who passed away on July 31 at age 88, during the 2022-23 NBA season. The first of two Bill Russell tribute games will take place on Opening Night when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Celtics, the night will consist of "a series of special activities" and the unveiling of a Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Start of Celtics, Sixers, Bucks 2022-23 NBA schedules leak

The NBA has yet to release the full details of the 2022-23 NBA season schedule, but Shams Charania of The Athletic has already been busy spilling out dates of key NBA games. In one of his latest updates, Charania revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the season against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Oct. 20. Aside from that Bucks vs. Sixers tilt, Charania also bared that the Boston Celtics will lock horns with the Miami Heat on Oct. 21.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule

After coming within two wins of banner 18, the Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari while keeping the mainstays of their playoff rotation. While rumors of a potential trade for Kevin Durant persist, as currently constructed, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, view Boston as the betting ...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Hosting NBA's First Game of 2022-23 Season

After producing one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in the NBA's history, going from 11th in the Eastern Conference in mid-January to finishing two wins shy of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Celtics knew they couldn't rely on the status quo netting them banner 18. Instead, ...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition leaves game early after troubling signs

The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline, but in just his third start, he was forced to leave the game early. The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, but they will have to wait a bit longer to utilize him. After just three games with the Twins, Mahle left the game against the Kansas City Royals early with right shoulder fatigue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
