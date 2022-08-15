Read full article on original website
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
