Fstoppers
A Look at the Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R3 is the most advanced camera the company has ever created, offering some incredible features, like a 195 fps continuous burst rate, making it a compelling option for a wide range of creative applications, particularly sports and wildlife work. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it.
Fstoppers
5 Ways My Mirrorless Camera Is Better Than My Old DSLR
It is common today to find professional photographers eager to embrace new equipment offerings from manufacturers. I recall a time when things were different and professionals were content to stick with gear that was adequate for their current needs. In my college days, I purchased a Minolta Maxxum 7000 which...
August full moon: how to take a good photograph of the Sturgeon supermoon on your phone or camera tonight
Guardian Australia picture editor Carly Earl explains the dos and don’ts of photographing the celestial spectacle, the last supermoon of of 2022
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why you should set a high ISO for better shots on your Canon camera
Why you should be raising the ISO setting on your Canon camera to improve the quality of your photographs
Science Focus
The 8 best instant cameras for fast photography
These gadgets are just what you need for some retro photography fun. In a world of smartphones and digital photos, instant cameras create physical prints, which you can hold in your hand just seconds after clicking the shutter. They offer an exciting and unique way to capture a moment in time - without reaching for your mobile.
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
Will there be a Canon EOS R replacement?
The Canon EOS R was the very first Canon full frame mirrorless camera, and you can still buy it today, albeit at around half the original price. It spawned a sidekick, the budget-friendly Canon EOS RP, but both have been largely swallowed up by the newer and more advanced Canon EOS R6 and EOS R5 models.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens
The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse you will find in a ton of photographers' bags, as it provides a useful zoom range in tandem with a wide maximum aperture. That being said, such lenses are generally rather expensive. If you do not need that wide aperture, you can save a lot of money and get more reach by opting for a lens like the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
The best mirrorless camera in 2022: get the right camera at the right price!
These are the best mirrorless cameras right now for beginners, enthusiasts, vloggers and professional photographers
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
I want a new Fujifilm Instax Wide 300! Film is fine, but where's the next camera?
The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 is a brilliant camera with a unique format. So it's about time we got a new one!
DIY Photography
This adapter lets you use your old 100-400 Polaroid Land cameras with modern instant film
With the discontinuation of Type 100 film by pretty much everybody, with the final nail in the coffin coming from Fuji in 2016, finding film for your old Polaroid 100-400 Land Camera became pretty impossible unless you wanted to spend an absolute fortune on eBay. There has been at least one attempt to revive the format, in the form of One Instant, but it’s also pretty expensive and appears to have been sold out for quite a while now.
The best camera drones in 2022: take your photography & video to the skies
These are the best camera drones for aerial photography and videography, both for cameras and flight controls
This Under-$50 Smart Canon Printer Is a Perfect Back to School Amazon Pickup
It seems like only yesterday that printers were big, cumbersome, and most definitely expensive — not the sort of thing you would find on a Back to School wish list. And scanners? Fuhgeddaboudit. Now, a good printer is an absolute must-have whether you’re off to college or staying home and heading back to high school or even middle school. And more and more, any good printer also works as a scanner for printing class notes, converting handouts to PDFs, or a number of other helpful school functions. The best part is, these are no longer luxury items — inexpensive printers and scanners...
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
dornob.com
Magnetic SnapGrip Makes Your Smartphone Feel Like an Old-School Camera
The latest smartphones take such good photos, most of us have no need for any other cameras. Unless you’re a professional photographer, the days of lugging around a camera bag full of lenses are virtually gone. All those capabilities fit into your pocket with no need for additional accessories. But if you miss the feel of a good old-fashioned 35mm in your hand, a new accessory might just be the best of both worlds. The ShiftCam SnapGrip doesn’t just fit onto your phone, it uses MagSafe to snap into place, adding both a grip and a shutter button to a wide range of smartphones.
Android Central
Xiaomi 12S Ultra review: The best phone you can't buy
The 12S Ultra comes with meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including a bold design at the back and a leather finish. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is among the best on Android, the phone is ideally suited for gaming, and the gigantic 1-inch camera at the back takes outstanding photos. Xiaomi's camera efforts have picked up an additional boost thanks to the Leica partnership, and overall, the 12S Ultra offers one of the strongest packages today. That said, the phone is limited to China, and you don't get the Play Store out of the box.
