Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Not everyone is into the idea of honoring Bill Russell's career with a leaguewide jersey retirement
The NBA announced plans to honor Bill Russell, the late, great Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man, by retiring his No. 6 jersey leaguewide to honor Russell not only for his achievements in basketball, but his considerable advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Though current No. 6 wearers...
WATCH: Bronny James Dunks On Someone
On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James) threw down a massive dunk.
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent
Allen Crabbe still remains a free agent on August 15. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent
Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss beginning of 2022-23 season recovering from foot surgery
Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the start of the upcoming season after offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot, but an orthopedics doctor tells Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal that Jackson should be back to normal once he completes the rehab process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan basketball schedule for 2022-23 includes date with Emoni Bates in Detroit
Michigan basketball on Wednesday announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, filling in the gaps from a rough outline that fans knew included trips to New York, Charlotte and London as part of high-profile events. The sauciest additions to U-M's slate? ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls to open up 2022-23 season in Miami
The Chicago Bulls scheduled to face Miami in first game, Cleveland in home opener. With the NBA off-season at somewhat of a stalemate, the lack of news can be hard for fans. At least the Bulls faithful was teased by Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday, as he mentioned a Chicago could be a future destination.
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
Notre Dame won’t be joining Big Ten after TV deal, but a rivalry will return
Notre Dame will not join the Big Ten after its new media rights, but to the victors go the spoils. With NBC getting into the Big Ten football business, don’t be shocked if Notre Dame starts playing regional rival Michigan with greater regularity going forward. John Ourand of Sports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
BREAKING: Alize Johnson Signing With San Antonio Spurs
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Alize Johnson. The NBA veteran has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
What we know so far about the Miami Heat’s 2022-2023 schedule
Latest updates on the Miami Heat's 2022-'23 schedule as more leaks and announcements come to the public. Plus, more on the Heat's snubbing of Christmas Day.
Yardbarker
Rockets Take On Christian Wood And The Mavericks On Nov. 16
HOUSTON — Outside of a handful of games that features Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. squaring off against prospects from their respective draft class, the Houston Rockets do not have many anticipated games during the 2022-23 campaign. But anytime the Rockets have an opportunity to play against an...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0