Providence, RI

WSBS

The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts

Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE
wgbh.org

Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown

Catherine Nieves didn’t know that asphalt is used to build roads and highways until she learned about a company that wants to produce it very close to her home. Her neighborhood, which is only a mile from Nashua’s downtown, is a mix of apartments, small businesses, and home to two Latino churches. Many Brazilians, Puerto Ricans, and people of color live in and around Temple Street. About 30% of the population in this area is Hispanic and 3% Black.
NASHUA, NH
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts the best state to live in, according to new report

BOSTON - Massachusetts is the best state to live in, according to a new report.WalletHub compared all 50 states based on affordability, the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.Massachusetts ranked first overall with high scores for the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. However, it ranked 44th for affordability.New Jersey ranked second overall and New York was third.New Hampshire ranked sixth.The worst state to live in, according to the report, is Mississippi.To see the complete rankings, click here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Update on hotlines for reporting hate in Mass., mental health support

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton tells us the latest on the new mental health crisis hotline, what the Inflation Reduction Act means for the state, and his take on federal involvement in local public transit. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins gives an update on her recently launched hotline for reporting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
