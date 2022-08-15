Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
Rams Released Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
NFL rosters need to be trimmed down to 85 players by this Tuesday afternoon. Moments ago, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with five players. The Rams have waived quarterback Luis Perez, punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. Perez, 27,...
NBC Sports
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
Vikings Make First Five Roster Cuts, Including CB Tye Smith, FB Jake Bargas
The Vikings trimmed their roster down to 85 players in accordance with Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers critical of young Packers receivers: 'You keep dropping the ball, you're not gonna be out there'
The Packers may be favorites to repeat as NFC North champions in 2022, but their wide receiver room is a lot less proven than in years past. Now, weeks ahead of their season opener, Aaron Rodgers is starting to take notice. The reigning MVP has talked up the team's veteran successors to All-Pro Davante Adams, since traded to the Raiders. But he was especially critical this week of the younger pass catchers down the depth chart, criticizing both their recent drops and route-running.
Yardbarker
Cousins, Jefferson snubbed in top-10 QB-WR list
If the Minnesota Vikings have their way, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson will have a big 2022 season, but there are some pundits who still need to see this duo on the field. NFL Network analyst and former Jackson Jaguars star running back Maurice Jones-Drew released his top 10 quarterback/receiver combos on Tuesday, and while some of the league's best players made the list, Jefferson and Cousins didn't make the cut.
FOX Sports
Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings
The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months...
NBC Sports
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
2 Raiders battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason clash vs. Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings Came to town to go to battle with the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday was a great day, especially if you find yourself rooting for the Silver and Black. From the opening drive, Las Vegas looked in control all the way through, finding ample success on offense and quietly impressing on the defensive […] The post 2 Raiders battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason clash vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to trim roster to 85 players
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players. The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows: - Cornerback Tye Smith - Fullback Jake Bargas - Outside linebacker Andre Mintze - Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie) - Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie) RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 playersTeams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30. The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more
There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
NFL
Justin Simmons believes Broncos are fit for competitive AFC West: 'I like our chances to host playoff games'
Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons enters Year 7 having never played in a postseason game. Following the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win in the 2015 season, Denver drafted the playmaking safety in the third round. Since then, the club hasn't returned to the playoffs a single time. With a...
