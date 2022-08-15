Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baltimore Ravens cut QB Brett Hundley
The Baltimore Ravens cut quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to reduce their roster to 85 players. Hundley
Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country
In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn’t tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week. See some of the top moments from the first morning of joint practices on WWL and Audacy.
Packers claim wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers
The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was let go by
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Carroll: Seattle's Kenneth Walker (hernia) 'undergoing a procedure'
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks running Kenneth Walker has not been diagnosed with a sports hernia. After Walker's procedure, Seattle's rookie back is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason. Expect Rashaad Penny to take over completely on early downs while Travis Homer or Deejay Dallas are utilized in a pass catching role if Walker were to miss any regular season time. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Penny's average draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues stands in the sixth round.
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Drew Lock To Miss Start Against Bears
Per Dugar, Geno will get the start against Chicago, with Jacob Eason being his backup. “Can assume Geno Smith will start against the Bears on Thursday, with Jacob Eason getting a bunch of reps too. Eason didn’t play against Pittsburgh and hasn’t gotten a ton of reps in camp. Drew Lock can return to the team next week.”
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NBC Sports
Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner
One of the Broncos’ biggest offseason acquisitions not named Russell Wilson is ready for his work of training camp. Defensive end Randy Gregory was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder after signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?
For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
Azeez Ojulari’s return gives New York Giants defense a huge boost
There was a welcomed addition to the New York Giants defense on Sunday as Azeez Ojulari was on the practice
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers.com
NY Jets toe the line between competitiveness and lack of discipline
Some pushing and shoving between teammates is normal, but multiple days of punching leave concern about the team’s focus. Another day, another New York Jets training camp fight. It’s been a testy August for the Green and White, as players get tangled up on a daily basis. Though...
Broncos OL Netane Muti out 3-4 weeks after knee surgery
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) isn’t the team’s only player set to miss several weeks with an injury. Broncos guard Netane Muti is also recovering from a knee injury. Nathaniel Hackett confirmed before Monday’s practice that Muti had a knee procedure, and the coach said the...
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts
The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
Comments / 0