East Rutherford, NJ

NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
numberfire.com

Carroll: Seattle's Kenneth Walker (hernia) 'undergoing a procedure'

According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks running Kenneth Walker has not been diagnosed with a sports hernia. After Walker's procedure, Seattle's rookie back is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason. Expect Rashaad Penny to take over completely on early downs while Travis Homer or Deejay Dallas are utilized in a pass catching role if Walker were to miss any regular season time. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Penny's average draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues stands in the sixth round.
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Drew Lock To Miss Start Against Bears

Per Dugar, Geno will get the start against Chicago, with Jacob Eason being his backup. “Can assume Geno Smith will start against the Bears on Thursday, with Jacob Eason getting a bunch of reps too. Eason didn’t play against Pittsburgh and hasn’t gotten a ton of reps in camp. Drew Lock can return to the team next week.”
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NBC Sports

Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner

One of the Broncos’ biggest offseason acquisitions not named Russell Wilson is ready for his work of training camp. Defensive end Randy Gregory was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder after signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March.
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?

For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
Yardbarker

Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts

The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
AthlonSports.com

Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear

Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
