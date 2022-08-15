Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
WISH-TV
Esports grows in Indianapolis with new Butler University park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nathan Duke is the manager of esports programs and facility operations for Butler Esports. If you ask Duke, he has no doubt esports is the next big thing. “We continue to see first-person shooter esports, sports games, different arcades and party modes, and all this different...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
WISH-TV
Yacht Rock Revue brings shows to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne
The band, Yacht Rock Revue, consists of seven musicians in their 40s who weren’t afraid to chase their rock star dreams, and they are set to perform in Indy and Fort Wayne this summer. These hot dads in tight jeans now perform nearly 100 concerts a year around the...
WISH-TV
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Rare bible on display at Indiana State Library
The Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible,” a free program focusing on a 14th century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seth Irwin, conservator for Indiana State Library, joined “Life.Style.Live!”...
WISH-TV
Man stable after stumbling over railing at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stable at a hospital after stumbling over a railing at Lucas Oil Stadium during a concert Tuesday night, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person injured inside the...
WISH-TV
WAMMfest celebrates wine, art, music, microbrew in Greenwood this weekend
The popular annual WAMMfest fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Craig Park in Greenwood, and tickets are now available to purchase. While WAMMfest focuses on Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew, all net proceeds from the charity event are distributed back to support youth, individual and community organizations. WAMMfest is...
WISH-TV
Fishers proposes new grading system for establishments serving food
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– The Fishers Health Department has a pass-or-fail system for the food retail inspections. All of the requirements are laid out by the Indiana Department of Health as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the new proposal, Fishers would move to a graded system...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman injured in break-in attempt on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured early Wednesday in a break-in attempt on the city’s northeast side. Shortly before 2 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on East 21st Street and found the injured woman. The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers line up for free paint jobs to curb thefts of catalytic converters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of drivers on Wednesday got free paint jobs for their catalytic converters, the car attachment that filters out toxins and keeps cars running smoothly. The reason? Combating the rising thefts on the south side of Indianapolis. Dan Lake, one of the many drivers who showed...
WISH-TV
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
WISH-TV
Police search for 3-year-old toddler missing from Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police released a statement on Facebook that a 3-year-old girl is missing from Bloomington. Bloomington Police Department officers say the toddler is a 3-year-old girl. They say she was last seen in the 400 block of West Driscoll Drive around 3:15 p.m. Police say she...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: School bus safety enforcement campaign underway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Class is back in session and that means school buses are back on the road. On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez talks with the head of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute on its program aimed at helping keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
WISH-TV
New Red Line buses are too heavy for some city streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was just three years ago that several downtown Indianapolis streets were closed for the building of the Red Line. IndyGo has now closed several of their stations along the Red Line for reconstruction and “enhancements.”. “It looks like they are wasting taxpayers’ money, that’s...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police find woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield. Police say she’s been missing for 3 weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WISH-TV
Meet Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Patrick Mapes is the superintendent for Perry Township Schools. He assumed the role in...
WISH-TV
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for missing woman last seen in July
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are trying to find a woman not seen since late July. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find Rhia Perkinson, 39. Police say Perkinson has not been seen since July 30 and may be in danger. She was last seen in...
