Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pushing triple-digits, heat advisory begins at noon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A developing area of high pressure will continue to expand out west as a four-corner high shifts out in our direction. This is going to take our normal summer heat and it will toss a few more layers of heat over the top to make our daytime high this afternoon. We will be flirting with the triple-digits by the time the evening commute comes around.
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Don’t count on much cooling tonight: Record lows in contention to be broken
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We may have one of the warmest August mornings coming our direction. With the heat in place and a potential layer of clouds hanging out, we may stay toasty throughout Wednesday night. Portland has only had two days on record where the morning low stayed...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
3 chipmakers are eyeing blockbuster Oregon projects – but land shortage, regulation and taxes may get in the way, task force says
A task force of top business and political leaders issued their long-awaited report Wednesday on the future of the state’s chip industry, warning that Oregon risks missing out on billions of dollars in private spending and thousands of new jobs unless it makes immediate changes to improve the state’s appeal.
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16
ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer
ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
Explore Clackamas River Hidden Gems
Before summer is over, take a day and explore alternative float options on the Clackamas River!. Due to the Lower Clackamas’ proximity to Portland, recreation sites along this section of the river are extremely popular when the weather is hot. It is not uncommon to wait in traffic for hours to get into a park or for the access to close temporarily until capacity opens up. Knowledge is power! Ashley learns more from the team at Mt. Hood Territory about alternative floats, river mile distances between recreation sites, equipment rentals, links to park websites, and a list of frequently asked questions to help you plan a more enjoyable experience. She even tests out a rafting trip with a special guest you may recognize!
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
4 Oregon community colleges among top 20 in U.S., report says
From the coast to the mountain ranges in the eastern part of the state, Oregon is filled with some top-notch community colleges.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
