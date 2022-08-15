Read full article on original website
MILDRED LOUISE MOORE
Mildred Louise (Martin Kempf O’Brian) Moore, 95, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Doyle and Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, Birth Right or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
DONALD LEE GOODSELL
Donald Lee Goodsell, age 71 of Slater, passed away, Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fitzgibbon Hospital. Per Donald’s wishes there will be no services. Donald was born April 18, 1951, in Protem, MO to the late Francis and Faye Goodsell. He attended schools in Forsyth, where he graduated with the class of 1971.
CLYDESDALES MAKING A STOP IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to Marshall. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance on the Marshall Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, before appearing at the Missouri State Fair later in the week. The Clydesdales have several unique traits. Clydesdale Hitch Driver...
PHOTOS FROM THE CLYDESDALES ON THE SQUARE
The Budweiser Clydesdales came to Marshall on Tuesday night. The Clydesdales went around the square twice stopping for pictures to be taken. There was a very good crowd on hand snapping pictures and watching the Clydesdales as they passed. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance at the State...
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
ROAD WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a bridge...
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 129 CLOSING SOON
Missouri Route 129 in Chariton County, south of Route O near Salisbury, is scheduled to close soon. A news release says the Missouri Department of Transportation contracted a company to complete a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over the Chariton River, 0.5 miles south of Route O. The...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR TAXATION ON PROPERTY FOR THE YEAR 2022
The Marshall City Council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance for taxation on city property Monday, August 15. The ordinance was broken up into several different sections detailing the purpose of various levies. Section one of the ordinance was the sum of .5901 cents per hundred dollars...
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH IS SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old boy. According to a release, Ronaldo Ramirez was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans with a red hat. Ramirez has both ears pierced and does not speak English. Ramirez is described as a...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN SET PROPERTY TAX RATE
The Concordia Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance setting the 2022 Tax levy on real Estate and property during its meeting on Monday, August 15. The board held a public hearing regarding the tax rate before looking at a bill to set the tax rate. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the rate was set at $.8897 per $100 of assessed valuation.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE
A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
SLATER CITY COUNCIL SETS 2023 TAX RATE
The Slater City Council passed both readings of an ordinance that sets the 2023 tax rate during its meeting on Tuesday, August 16. City Administrator Gene Griffith detailed the proposed rates based off of the 2022 valuation. Griffith explained that the city’s tax rate is set at $1.02 per $100...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS REPORT ON FIRE TRUCK REPAIRS
The Marshall City Council heard a report from Fire Chief Sheldon Kerksiek on repairs to fire engine number four during its meeting on Monday, August 15 . According to Kerksiek, the fan in the turbocharger disintegrated and the wiring harness was rubbing dangerously causing the possibility of a short. Kerksiek...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SANITATION RATE CHANGES
During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, councilman Dan Brandt discussed potential changes to sanitation rates. Brandt said rate changes are dependent on many factors. City Administrator J.D Kehrman gave an estimate on when the new system will be implemented. Councilman Tim Reeder stated...
