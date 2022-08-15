Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
1 child dead, another injured after being pulled from backyard pool in South Jersey
A child is dead and another is injured after being pulled from a backyard pool in South Jersey Tuesday night.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-476 In Delco
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-476 in Delaware County, authorities said. The rig failed to stop as it was traveling southbound on the Blue Route near mile maker 11.2 and crashed through a guardrail into the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Radnor Fire Company.
Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired
Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
fox29.com
Police: Delaware man arrested for DUI after crashing into police car on interstate
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police say a man was under the influence Monday night when he collided with a police car, injuring himself and an officer. Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, was driving on I-495 around 8 p.m. when he reportedly rear-ended a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
Police Identify Victims in Double Fatal Crash in Halethorpe
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash
Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly
Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
2 Women Dead, 9 Injured in West Philly Car Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light [Video]
On the corner of 52nd and Walnut and in West Philadelphia, a two-car crash left two people dead, nine injured, two of which are fighting for their lives. A driver in a black Dodge was speeding northbound on 52nd Street when it ran through the red light, striking a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on […]
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
Prosecutor's office: 2-year-old dead, 4-year-old hospitalized after pulled from pool
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed a 2-year-old has died after being removed from a pool in Harrison Township.
Police trying to identify woman placed in 3-week coma after being hit by car in Lawncrest
Police are trying to identify a woman who has been in a coma for nearly three weeks after being hit by a car in Lawncrest. She is regaining consciousness but has limited brain function. Officials want to locate her loved ones.
firststateupdate.com
Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
Comments / 0