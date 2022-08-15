ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE

