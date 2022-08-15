A French man who named himself “Black Alien” has taken his body modifications to a new level by carving flesh out of his own head.Anthony Loffredo, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, has shared details of his most gruesome procedure yet.In a graphic video posted online, the word “alien” can be seen carved into the side of his head.The caption suggests his “evolution” is now 45 per cent complete.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare Rothschild’s giraffe birth caught on camera at Chester ZooMan ruins girlfriend’s first meeting with his mother by crashing car on drivewayGame of Tones: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO