ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cicero, NY
Education
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Education
North Syracuse, NY
Sports
North Syracuse, NY
Football
Cicero, NY
Sports
Cicero, NY
Football
City
North Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: 2022 Syracuse football game-by-game predictions – Part 2

Item: It’s that time of year again. Our look into the crystal ball as to how the SU football season is going to turn out, in what’s a most critical year for Dino Babers to move the needle on the program’s success. A .500 record and bowl game participation are the minimum standards. Last year, we predicted the ‘Cuse would beat Pittsburgh in the regular season finale to go 6-6 and bowling, so our season prediction was off by one game with the 5-7 record. A look at games 5-8 in schedule order appear below, games 9-12 will be published next Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella

When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Teams#Media Day#American Football#Highschoolsports
tompkinsweekly.com

Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship

A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
LANSING, NY
Syracuse.com

Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Jimmy Phelps opens SummerFAST with Weedsport win

WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and locked himself into the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week with a victory Monday in the initial SummerFAST series event at Weedsport Speedway. The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST — four straight days of racing — opened...
WEEDSPORT, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream

After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
LANSING, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy