Section III girls soccer players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (47 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 44 Section III girls soccer teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for soccer begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Section III cross country runners take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (53 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 64 Section III boys and girls cross country teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Section III cross country runners poll: Which opposing runner has best kick?
Cicero, N.Y. — Some 60 boys and girls teams sent players to take part in the first-ever syracuse.com cross country media day on Tuesday. We asked one player from each team this question: Who is the opposing runner with the best kick?. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Section III girls soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is home to plenty of great soccer players. We polled 24 girls players from all around the section to see who they think are the most dangerous players with the ball at their feet ahead of the 2022 season.
Axe: The most powerful man in college sports has deep ties to CNY (Q&A with Greg Sankey)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Greg Sankey may be one of the most powerful men in college sports, but that doesn’t get him any preferential treatment at one of Central New York’s most beloved eateries. He still waits in line for Doug’s Fish Fry, just like you.
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
Section III volleyball players poll: Opposing player you least want to see going up for spike?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is filled with talented volleyball players. We asked girls and boys players from around the section which players they least want to see going up for a spike. After talking with 23 players, here’s what they had to say:
sujuiceonline.com
Orange Watch: 2022 Syracuse football game-by-game predictions – Part 2
Item: It’s that time of year again. Our look into the crystal ball as to how the SU football season is going to turn out, in what’s a most critical year for Dino Babers to move the needle on the program’s success. A .500 record and bowl game participation are the minimum standards. Last year, we predicted the ‘Cuse would beat Pittsburgh in the regular season finale to go 6-6 and bowling, so our season prediction was off by one game with the 5-7 record. A look at games 5-8 in schedule order appear below, games 9-12 will be published next Tuesday.
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella
When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
tompkinsweekly.com
Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship
A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Bishop Ludden star 'Shoey' set for senior season at Cincinnati
If the walls at Bishop Ludden could talk, they would have many stories to tell, including one about Mika Adams-Woods, a story that is still being written. The senior Cincinnati point guard is back in Syracuse for a few weeks. “It’s been a long time. It feels good to be...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jimmy Phelps opens SummerFAST with Weedsport win
WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and locked himself into the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week with a victory Monday in the initial SummerFAST series event at Weedsport Speedway. The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST — four straight days of racing — opened...
tompkinsweekly.com
Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream
After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
