Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
wkzo.com
Tekonsha BP gas station robbed Wednesday night, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for lone suspect
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed the BP Gas Station on M-60 in Tekonsha on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at about 8:00 p.m.. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded...
wkzo.com
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
wkzo.com
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
wkzo.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkzo.com
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
wkzo.com
Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County back to ‘high’ COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. The announcement made on their website on Thursday, August 18. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is recommending that community members...
wkzo.com
East Centre Avenue lane closure eastbound beginning at Lovers Lane
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Monday, August 22, at 8 a.m., the curb lane will be closed for eastbound traffic on East Centre Avenue, from Lovers Lane to Oakside Street for utility connections. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. The lane closure will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkzo.com
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County man wins over $120,000 in online Michigan Lottery drawing
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.
Comments / 0