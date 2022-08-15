Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP
Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
soultracks.com
First Listen: A Temptations classic gets a killer remix
(August 8, 2022) The catalog of The Temptations is so deep that it has become a virtual treasure trove for remixers and engineers. And creative young talents have been finding a way to rework Temptations classics for more than a decade. And so it is with an absolutely hot new...
Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff
Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
NIKI – ‘Nicole’ review: 88rising star revisits her teen years in Jakarta with folk-pop confessionals
NIKI has never cared much for sticking to one musical style. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist,” she told us in 2020, the year she released ‘Moonchild’, her debut LP and NME’s top album made by an Asian artist that year. Indeed: she’s gone from silky ’90s R&B in her 2018 debut EP ‘Zephyr’, to intricately polished pop in ‘Moonchild’. Last year, she even cracked TikTok with the peppy and soulful Marvel soundtrack tune ‘Every Summertime’.
Guitar World Magazine
Charlie Parr: “If I get to touch the strings and play a little lick and make some sounds, everything else is gravy”
It’s before soundcheck in a cool (in both senses) cellar at Bristol’s Exchange venue and prolific blues stalwart Charlie Parr is part way through a UK tour, his first since the pandemic. We immediately get to talking about tour exhaustion and finding the time to play guitar, something...
CBS News
'Newsical' is a musical with an improv feel
"Newsical the Musical" is a show that changes based on what's happening in the news and pop culture. Cast member Dylan Hartwell shares what he loves most about the musical.
Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé discusses new music, tour and family
Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his U.S. tour ahead of his stop at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bublé shares why he calls his latest album "Higher" the best record of his life and talks about family as he's waiting for his wife to give birth to their fourth child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
Comments / 0