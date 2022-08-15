ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP

Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: A Temptations classic gets a killer remix

(August 8, 2022) The catalog of The Temptations is so deep that it has become a virtual treasure trove for remixers and engineers. And creative young talents have been finding a way to rework Temptations classics for more than a decade. And so it is with an absolutely hot new...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Korn Onstage to Sing ‘Freak on a Leash’ at Tour Kickoff

Evanescence's Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing "Freak on a Leash" on the first night of a co-headlining tour. Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado hosted the opening night which found Korn playing a 16-song set that included two tracks off their latest album, Requiem, the live debut of "Idiosyncrasy" from 2019's The Nothing and the resurrection of the Paradigm Shift cut "Spike in My Veins" for the first time since 2015.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NME

NIKI – ‘Nicole’ review: 88rising star revisits her teen years in Jakarta with folk-pop confessionals

NIKI has never cared much for sticking to one musical style. “Genre completely just defeats the purpose of calling yourself an artist,” she told us in 2020, the year she released ‘Moonchild’, her debut LP and NME’s top album made by an Asian artist that year. Indeed: she’s gone from silky ’90s R&B in her 2018 debut EP ‘Zephyr’, to intricately polished pop in ‘Moonchild’. Last year, she even cracked TikTok with the peppy and soulful Marvel soundtrack tune ‘Every Summertime’.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

'Newsical' is a musical with an improv feel

"Newsical the Musical" is a show that changes based on what's happening in the news and pop culture. Cast member Dylan Hartwell shares what he loves most about the musical.
MUSIC
CBS News

Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé discusses new music, tour and family

Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his U.S. tour ahead of his stop at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bublé shares why he calls his latest album "Higher" the best record of his life and talks about family as he's waiting for his wife to give birth to their fourth child.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove#Riviera#Otter

Comments / 0

Community Policy