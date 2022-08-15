ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Catholic football countdown to kickoff: Golden Hawks set to soar again after disappointing 2021 season

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Bethlehem Catholic is one of the area’s most historically successful programs in football.

But 2021 was an uncharacteristic season for the Golden Hawks. Becahi went 2-7, 1-6 in the EPC South and missed the District 11 playoffs for the first time since 2012 when the program went 1-9.

While mid-August doesn’t always offer an accurate gauge of where teams will be in mid-November, second-year coach Kyle Haas was enthusiastic as he looked forward to a much better season.

“The difference is like night and day from last year,” Haas said. “Sometimes it takes time to develop chemistry with kids. It’s hard coming in that first year and getting kids to buy in. I feel much better about where we’re at.”

Haas felt that despite a poor record, the Golden Hawks played well last year as the season ended with respectable efforts in competitive losses to Freedom (24-21) and Allentown Central Catholic (17-7), two teams that went on to win district championships.

While quarterback Jared Richardson graduated, Bechai returns several talented skill-position players including running back Rahmel Terry, who missed virtually all of 2021 with a torn ACL. Terry ran for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020.

“Having him back is huge for our offense,” Haas said. “He’s got some explosiveness and really looks good in the open field.”

Eric Wert, who was the third-leading receiver in the EPC South last year with 39 catches for 390 yards, also returns.

Zyaire Morris, who rushed for 451 yards and six touchdowns last season, is back and receivers Jaiden Ellis-Lahey and Jamel Clements, who combined for 45 receptions in 2021, also come back to boost the offense.

Haas said there’s a quarterback competition between senior Luke Thomas and junior Auggie Warke and they are being pushed by freshman Cayden Vassa.

“With Cayden, every time he comes in, all he does is complete passes,” Haas said. “He’s got a great future, but right now, it’s between Luke and Auggie and I like the competition because it’s pushing both of them to be better than they would be if there wasn’t a competition. We try to create competition at every position as much as we can.”

In terms of the defense, Haas has some strength up front in nose guards Mekhi George and Mark Mulhern as well as defensive ends Sam Ayache and Nicco Spezza. Morris, Izzy Ramos-Dobbins, and Robert Williams figure to get reps at linebacker, and Wert, Terry Ellis-Lahey and Clements will see time in the backfield.

No one is talking about Becahi as a title contender and Haas loves the lack of preseason attention.

“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” he said. “There are a lot of football players here that we can rotate people in and keep people fresh. We had a great offseason and kids are bigger and stronger and I’m proud of the way our kids are fighting through their bumps and bruises, which are always a part of football. I love these kids. Last year, anything that could have gone wrong, went wrong. It was something different every week. But that’s behind us and everybody’s more comfortable with each other. There’s plenty of room for improvement, but I like where we’re at and I’m really looking forward to the start of the season.”

3 tidbits on the Golden Hawks

1. A unique scrimmage. Becahi has a favorable regular season schedule with seven games at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, but the Golden Hawks want to see what a long road trip feels like and will experience one Saturday when they travel to Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington for their one scrimmage.

“The coach at Delaware Military Academy is the old coach from Imhotep, Nick Lincoln, and he’s in his second season and he knows us because they played Becahi in states,” Haas said. “It’s hard for us to find a scrimmage and this is a great opportunity for our kids. We’re always looking for the best competition to get us ready for that first week and they were 10-2 last year. So I think it’s going to be a worthwhile trip.”

2. Coaching carousel. Veteran assistant and former Emmaus and Becahi head coach Chuck Sonon has shifted assignments and will be the offensive line coach this season. Drew Morrissey, an Emmaus High and Moravian College product who had been with Haas at Northampton but took off in 2021, will coach the linebackers. Adam Tatar, who coached at Pennridge, has joined the staff as has Rich Gierula, a longtime area assistant. Gierula will coach the defensive line.

3. Numbers game. As heat acclimatization week was ending, Haas said he had 45 players on the varsity roster and 21 on the freshman roster. With one of the smaller rosters in the EPC, Haas said the coaching staff has had to change its approach.

“What we decided to do is to get more quality reps and less quantity,” Haas said. “We don’t want to beat the heck out of them. They’re going to get a lot of reps because there are just 45 of them. Last year, we had more kids, but this number is more manageable and we have quality kids in that 45. Most of these kids can play. There’s not a lot of deadwood floating around here.”

The schedule

All game times are 7 p.m. except where noted

Scrimmage

Aug. 20: at Delaware Military Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Regular season

Aug. 26: at Whitehall

Sept. 3: Poc. Mt. West, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Nazareth

Sept. 16: at Liberty

Sept. 23: Emmaus

Oct. 1: Northampton, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Easton

Oct. 15: Parkland

Oct. 21: at Freedom

Oct. 28: Allentown Central Catholic

