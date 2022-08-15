Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Winners and Losers from Vikings preseason loss to Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings just completed their first preseason game, a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. While you want to win preseason games, the most important part of them is seeing growth and development from your young players. For the Vikings, they also are using this time to install a new scheme on both sides of the football.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Injury Report: Second Joint Practice vs. Saints
Green Bay released a receiver. Plus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants his team to clean up some of the pre-snap mistakes that plagued the offense on Tuesday.
Raiders First Wave of Roster Cuts
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a surprising move of releasing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, among the first wave of roster cuts.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Waive Four Players Before Monday Practice
KC goes to work getting closer to the league's 85-man roster requirement by Tuesday.
fantasypros.com
Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
2 Raiders battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason vs. Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings met the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant stadium on Sunday for a preseason duel. Quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham continued their battle for QB2, with both players having a tremendous day. Stidham threw the ball 15 times and completed 10 of those passes, while Mullens missed the mark on only two attempts.
Sean McVay drops hint on roster security of Rams weapon with sleeper potential to be a hit in 2022
As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders had a major coup when they signed Josh McDaniels as their new coach in the offseason. It didn't take long for McDaniels to target Tom McMahon to lead his special teams. McMahon spoke earlier in camp about the state of the Silver and Black special teams.
Report: Panthers expected to name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter against Browns
The quarterbacks were splitting first-team reps as recently as this week, but it appears Mayfield is the Panthers' choice. Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Mayfield had "the inside track" targeting the starting gig, adding it was his "job to lose." On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule didn't...
200 best fantasy football names for 2022
The 2022 NFL season is almost here! As draft days inch closer, here are the best fantasy football names for
FOX Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery
The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
