ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Paradise, NV
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Sam Webb
Person
Demarcus Robinson
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Minnesota Vikings#The Los Angeles Chargers#Ohio State
fantasypros.com

Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers

The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay drops hint on roster security of Rams weapon with sleeper potential to be a hit in 2022

As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders had a major coup when they signed Josh McDaniels as their new coach in the offseason. It didn't take long for McDaniels to target Tom McMahon to lead his special teams. McMahon spoke earlier in camp about the state of the Silver and Black special teams.
NFL
FOX Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
419
Followers
874
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy