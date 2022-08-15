Aldi’s gas pizza oven is a must-have for cooking alfresco – and it’s currently reduced by £30

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
With the balmy weather set to continue after the rains have passed, many will be looking to make the most out of the remaining few weeks of this balmy summer. And whether you’re entertaining alfresco or cooking up a storm in the garden, Aldi ’s affordable garden range has got you covered.

From log burners , egg chairs and patio heaters to rattan bistro sets, kamado egg barbecues and even a portable pop-up badminton set , the supermarket has everything you need to kit out your garden space in style and on a budget.

Helping level up your alfresco dining, Aldi has not only brought back its sell-out gas pizza oven , but has also reduced its price by 17 per cent.

Aldi’s oven will now set you back just £149.99, which is a stonking saving considering most other models on the market cost upwards of £1,000.

The online exclusive was an instant sell-out last year, so you’ll want to be quick getting your hands on one for summer 2022 and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gardenline gas pizza oven: £149.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C876_0hHd2UMt00

Back to serve us another summer dining in the garden, Aldi’s gas pizza oven is an easy and innovative way to cook with friends and family. A must-have for fans of the Italian dough, rustling up a Nonna-worthy pizza at home is notoriously tricky work, so let the supermarket’s Specialbuy relaunch do the hard graft for you.

The sleek, gas-powered design cooks dough quickly and with minimal effort, thanks to its two heating levels and removable stone. The oven also boasts glide wheels and a handle for easy transportation.

As with most Specialbuys, we’re sure the gas oven won’t be around for long – especially as it’s reduced by £30 right now. So, snap it up and kit your garden out to enjoy alfresco Italian-style socialising.

Got the taste for some more Italian home-cooked fare? We’ve rounded all the best pizza ovens that are worth your dough

The Independent

The Independent

