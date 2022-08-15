ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Can you pass the British Citizenship test? Twenty four questions given to migrants

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXjl5_0hHd2SbR00

The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the country.

Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life.

But it has faced criticism for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know.

Last week, The Independent revealed that one migrant took the test a record 118 times at the cost of £50 each time.

Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24 questions right, a 75% pass rate.

Do you think you can do it? We have pulled together a list of sample questions here:

1. Which of the following is part of the UK?

A) St Helena

B) Wales

C) Channel Islands

D) Canada

2. Which charity works to preserve important buildings?

A) The Red Cross

B) NSPCC

C) Age UK

D) The National Trust

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdk6Z_0hHd2SbR00

3. What created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland?

A) The Great Union

B) The Great governments

C) The Act of Union

D) The Act for the governments

4. Which of these UK landmarks is in Wales?

A) The Giant’s Causeway

B) Loch Lomond

C) Snowdonia

D) The Lake District

5. Which flower is associated with England?

A) Shamrock

B) Rose

C) Daffodil

D) Thistle

6. Who built the Tower of London?

A) Oliver Cromwell

B) Henry VII

C) William the Conqueror

D) Henry VIII

7. When did the first Christian communities appear in Britain?

A) 2nd and 3rd centuries

B) 3rd and 4th centuries

C) 4th and 5th centuries

D) 1st and 2nd centuries

8. When is St David’s day?

A) 17 March

B) 23 April

C) 30 November

D) 1 March

9. What is the capital of England?

A) Edinburgh

B) London

C) Belfast

D) Cardiff

10. Who appoints ‘Life Peers’?

A) The Prime Minister

B) The Monarch

C) The Shadow Cabinet

D) The Speaker

11. What Palace was a cast-iron and plate-glass building originally erected in Hyde Park, London, England, to house the Great Exhibition of 1851?

A) The Great Palace

B) Crystal Palace

C) Gold Palace

D) Dream Palace

12. What did the Chartists campaign for?

A) The right to vote for the 18 year olds

B) The right to vote for the women

C) The right to vote for the 21 year olds

D) The right to vote for the working class

13. Roast beef is a traditional food of which country?

A) England

B) Northern Ireland

C) Scotland

D) Wales

14. In 1314, the Scottish, led by Robert the Bruce defeated the English at the Battle of Bannockburn, and Scotland remained unconquered by the English.

A) True

B) False

15. What is not a fundamental principle of British life?

A) Driving a car

B) Looking after yourself and family

C) Looking after the environment

D) Treating others with fairness

16. The UK government hasn’t used the power to suspend the Northern Ireland Assembly.

A) True

B) False

17. Which flag has a white cross on a blue background?

A) Irish

B) English

C) Welsh

D) Scottish

18. Which TWO are British Overseas territories?

A) Ireland

B) Hawaii

C) St Helena

D) The Falkland Islands

19. When is Christmas Eve?

A) 23 December

B) 26 December

C) 24 December

D) 25 December

20. Which of these is a famous classical musical event in the UK?

A) The Proms

B) T in the Park

C) Creamfields

D) Glastonbury Festival

21. Where is the Cenotaph located?

A) Wiltshire

B) Dorset

C) Trafalgar Square

D) Whitehall

22. Where was Robert Burns from?

A) Northern Ireland

B) Scotland

C) Wales

D) England

23. Who was the first Briton to win the Olympic gold medal in the 10,000 meters?

A) Mo Farah

B) David Weir

C) Bradley Wiggins

D) Sir Chris Hoy

24. In which year did the Allies comprehensively defeat Germany in World War 2?

A) 1912

B) 1918

C) 1939

D) 1945

Questions from LifeintheUKtests.co.uk and LifeintheUKtest.com.

Answers:

1B 2D 3C 4C 5B 6C 7B 8D 9B 10B 11B 12D 13A 14A 15A 16B 17D 18CD 19C 20A 21D 22B 23A 24D

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb

Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.
The Independent

Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests

Medieval friars were “riddled with parasites”, new research suggests.An analysis of remains from Cambridge suggests local Augustinian friars were almost twice as likely as the city’s general population to be infected by intestinal parasites.This is despite most Augustinian monasteries at the time having toilet blocks and hand-washing facilities, unlike the homes of ordinary people.The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasitesDr Piers Mitchell, University of CambridgeLead author Dr Piers Mitchell, from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology, said: “The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasites.“This is the first time anyone...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Millions’ of UK properties at heightened risk of subsidence after record drought

Millions of properties in the UK are at heightened risk of subsidence due to this summer’s record heatwave and drought, insurers, surveyors and geologists have warned.Insurance companies have already seen a significant spike in claims relating to subsidence, and the areas affected by the problem are growing due to continued water scarcity drying out soils.One leading home insurer told The Independent that claims for subsidence were up by 218 per cent for the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year, and another said claims were already at the level it saw during the 2018...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo

A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
Person
Oliver Cromwell
Person
Bradley Wiggins
Person
Mo Farah
The Guardian

Back to school: how parents should prepare for the big day

The Department for Education issued statutory guidance to schools last year aimed at making uniforms more affordable. It includes keeping school-branded items to a minimum, making secondhand uniforms easily available, and giving priority to value for money (including durability, not just low costs). This followed campaigns on the affordability of...
RETAIL
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.Powell took charge of the Lionesses in  1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Insolvency Service says P&O will not face criminal action over mass sackings

The Insolvency Service has determined P&O Ferries will not face criminal proceedings over its actions in firing almost 800 workers earlier this year.The company sparked public anger and was hauled in front of MPs to answer questions when it sacked hundreds of workers without notice in March.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked the Insolvency Service to investigate whether any offences had been committed.In a statement, the Government agency said it had determined there was “no realistic prospect of a conviction”.🚨BREAKING: We are disappointed at the decision by the Insolvency service to not pursue a criminal prosecution against P&O Ferries. P&O Ferries...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Citizenship#Citizenship Test#Wales#Square D#Uk#The Life In The#Red Cross#The National Trust 3#The Great Union#Conquero
The Independent

More travel misery for rail passengers as strike action continues

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel misery on Saturday as tens of thousands of workers go on strike again in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will walk out for 24 hours, affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.Sunday morning train services will be affected by the knock-on effect of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways to end ‘war on motorists’

Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways, clamp down on rogue parking fines and review low traffic neighbourhoods to combat what he calls a “war on motorists”.The Tory leadership contender’s camp described him as the “most pro-driver chancellor in history” as he battles to make up ground on rival Liz Truss.He also pledged to deliver a transition to electric vehicles without punishing drivers and deliver a “rural rollout action plan” to ensure countryside communities are not left behind.Mr Sunak said: “The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom.As chancellor, I introduced the largest cut to fuel duty...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits

Nurses are to wear virtual reality-style goggles on home visits to maximise time with patients, as part of a new NHS trial.The smart glasses will transcribe appointments directly to electronic records in a bid to reduce time-consuming administration tasks.The intention is to give nurses more time for clinical duties such as checking blood pressure, dressing wounds and assessing a patient’s health needs.The goggles will be trialled in the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust area from next week with patients who give their consent for the technology to be used and their data to be recorded.Community nurses are estimated...
HEALTH
The Independent

Sewage pumped into environment over a million times since 2016, new figures show

Raw sewage has been discharged into the environment well over a million times in the past five years, new figures show. Between 2016 and 2021, sewage was spilt at least 1,261,498 times in England and Wales, according to Environment Agency data obtained through a freedom of information request by the Labour Party. Last year, on average, a spill lasted for more than seven hours. In total, sewage was pumped out into the environment for more than 9 million hours or 392,806 days during the five-year period. And the data shows that the number of hours during which sewage is being...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy