Brooklyn, NY

Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was struck by a subway train while lying on tracks at a Brooklyn station early Monday morning, police said.

The man was on the track bed at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York around 1:45 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound 3 train.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

It’s unclear why the man was lying on the tracks. An investigation is ongoing.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

