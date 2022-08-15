Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was struck by a subway train while lying on tracks at a Brooklyn station early Monday morning, police said.

The man was on the track bed at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York around 1:45 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound 3 train.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

It’s unclear why the man was lying on the tracks. An investigation is ongoing.

