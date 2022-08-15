Read full article on original website
WFAA
DFW weather: Latest timeline for rain and flooding concerns across North Texas
Much of the rain is expected to fall late Sunday night and through Monday morning. Here's the latest on what to expect.
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
WFAA
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
Fajitas, it’s what’s for dinner: Report says these Tex Mex restaurants are the best across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
