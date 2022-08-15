ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

SLIGHTLY STOOPID CONCERT

Are you a fan of reggae? Don't miss out on Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, and the Fortunate Youth making their way to the Whitewater Amphitheater!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!
Tasting Texas at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Texas and the SA area are home to many edible native plants. Experience and learn about the history of native plants during this tasting class.
