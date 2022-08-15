ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ross Stripling flirts with perfect game as Blue Jays top O's

Pinch hitter George Springer recorded his 1,000th career hit, a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, while Ross Stripling flirted with a perfect game as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the seventh to salvage the...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar joining Marlins' bench Wednesday

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins appear to be giving Aguilar a breather after six straight starts. Nick Fortes will shift into the DH role...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Yu Chang operating second base on Tuesday

Tampa Bays Rays infielder Yu Chang is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Chang will man second base after Isaac Paredes was aligned at first and Ji-Man Choi was given the night off in New York. numberFire's models project Chang to score 6.1 FanDuel points at...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays just got shut down by Dean Kremer and have now lost four consecutive games with the Baltimore Orioles

The nightmare continues. The Blue Jays continue to go through a poor slump, as they dropped another game to the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. Last night, it was Kyle Bradish, and, as you can tell by the headline, the Blue Jays had a lot of fits with Dean Kremer, the Orioles starting pitcher tonight. Yes, this is the same Dean Kremer who, before tonight, had an 11.32 career ERA against Toronto (per @JGoldberg12 on Twitter). Sounds like the perfect recipe for coming out of a slump, eh? Nope.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins prediction and odds Wed., 8/17: Pablo Lopez, Marlins eye sweep

In 13 games since Josh Bell was acquired by the San Diego Padres, the first baseman is batting just .125 with no homers and two RBIs. The Padres, who hope to avoid a three-game sweep when they face the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, need the proverbial wake-up call for Bell. The 30-year-old former All-Star hit .301 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs with the Washington Nationals this year before the trade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Crawford's walk-off homer saves Junis' gem

SAN FRANCISCO -- Down to their last strike, the Giants found a way to keep climbing back into the playoff picture. Thairo Estrada tripled off the right field wall with two outs in the ninth and Brandon Crawford followed with a two-run shot over the center field wall, giving the Giants a 2-1 walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants starting Brandon Crawford at shortstop on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take over shortstop after Thairo Estrada was moved to second base, Wilmer Flores was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup versus Arizona's right-hander Merrill Kelly, our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia taking seat Tuesday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Jackie Bradley Jr. will replace Tapia in center field and hit ninth. Tapia started the past three games in center field for Toronto. Bradley has a $2,000 salary...
MLB
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle leading off for Marlins against Padres

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins held the lefty-hitting Wendle out of the lineup against a southpaw on Tuesday, but he's back at shortstop and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
masnsports.com

This Week At The Yard

GIVEAWAY: Adley Rutschman Rookie Season Digital Collectible. All fans ages 18 and over will receive an ADLEY RUTSCHMAN ROOKIE SEASON DIGITAL. COLLECTIBLE, courtesy of Candy Digital. In order to redeem the free Orioles collectible, fans. should use their digital ticket, located inside the MLB Ballpark App, for entry into the...
MLB
FOX Sports

Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

