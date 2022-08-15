ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

bill$
2d ago

Yes but as u read it individual schools and places can continue to follow it if they choose??? So basically if a school wants to continue it they can. Which is bull. He ordered it stopped, now stop. So basically he left it up to the school leaders. Well why didn’t he leave it up to them when the garbage first came out? Everyone sure had to obey it. So really he’s just half a$$ed ending it. Be a leader and end it right. Not leaving it up to individual schools.

Ruthann Brower
2d ago

Follow the Infectious disease data. no virus cab be eradicate 100%. ever.no shot can control all variants. STOP THE MANSATES EVERY WHERE.

Proud_Patriot
2d ago

Healthcare and correction officers should be as well! Actually, this should never have been.

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Rebates, tax credits, electric cars & more. What Biden’s new climate law means for N.J. and you.

White House officials took a victory lap Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden signed long-sought legislation to combat climate change and lower health care costs. The measure extends subsidies for health insurance policies, and allows Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices for the first time. Medicare recipients also would see their out-of-pocket costs for drugs capped at $2,000 a year, and the price of insulin capped at $35 a month.
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
