LulaRoe has faced complaints and lawsuits. Will CA plaintiffs follow through with their case?

Although COVID-19 cases in California have started to plateau, those who have previously been infected may face another round as new variants spread. In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that almost 58% of American had been infected with COVID-19. And the risk of getting it again may be higher as a result of the current surge, driven by contagious omicron subvariants BA 4 and BA 5.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO