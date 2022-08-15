At Turbo Cone, Charleston's only soft-serve ice cream shop, it's all about the vanilla

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant Pasture & Grain ready to welcome diners in Mount Pleasant
A new restaurant is ready to welcome customers at the site of a recently closed dining spot in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain will officially open at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at 1701 Shoremeade Road in the Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17. It's in the same retail...
abcnews4.com
Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas now open in Mt. Pleasant after ribbon cutting Wednesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas is now open for business. Owners Cynthia Kirk and John Sheffield, along with members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council and Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday in celebration of the business's grand opening. From the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Post House Inn
Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
The Post and Courier
Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings
You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goose Creek hosting free, outdoor movie night Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night? Join the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department as they host a free, outdoor movie night on Aug. 20 at Carnes Crossroads. Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to watch the 1993 classic, “The Sandlot.” Food trucks will be on-site […]
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
The Post and Courier
Things to do for kids and families in Charleston from August 19-25
With school back in session and the heat still in full effect, the end of August is traditionally a chill time in the Lowcountry. But before the busy days of fall festivals hit, there's still plenty of laid-back family fun to be had all around the Charleston area. Friday, Aug....
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where to find a bargain on National Thrift Shop Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the price of just about everything going up, many shoppers are turning to bargain hunting to keep up with the latest trends. According to a recent report by online consignment store ThredUp, 80% of consumers say they’re buying the same or more secondhand apparel items as they grapple with inflation. In […]
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire
Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
The Post and Courier
Birds of a feather: Old Santee Canal Park the hot spot for warblers, fowl and more
Expert bird watchers from near and far have come to learn there's virtually no offseason when it comes to witnessing some of the world's most unique flying species at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. The vast assortment of birds is one of the site's features that has kept...
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked […]
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
Comments / 0