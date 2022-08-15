Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools
KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!
HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday. The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School...
Click2Houston.com
Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people adopt pets
FORT BEND COUNTY – Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people to come out and adopt a pet. “We’re at full capacity,” said Rene Vasquez, director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. Vasquez said they’ve passed full capacity, with over 200 dogs...
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants teen with cancer her one request: Help with college tuition
HOUSTON — The Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants approximately 600 wishes to kids each year. Some children ask for trips and vacations; others want to meet celebrities. But some of the kids have less glamorous requests. Although some may think it sounds like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
cw39.com
New service from METRO coming to Hiram Clarke community
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Metro’s curb2curb service is making its way into the Hiram Clark Community this week!. The service allows passengers to schedule pick up at specific locations and be dropped off at their destination all within a specified zone. Booking a trip is easy using the curb2curb app.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
bestfriends.org
Surgical superstar volunteers help with pet spay/neuter
It all starts around 7 in the morning. The whole day is a flurry of activity with everyone on the team working toward the same goal: spay or neuter and care for the 40-some dogs and cats with surgery appointments that day. Forty pets served is a lot in one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
katymagazineonline.com
Where in the Katy are You?
Katy keeps growing and it’s to the point that saying you live in Katy isn’t specific enough. To live in Katy can mean many things or places. From three counties, more police agencies than you can count on your hand, and a school district of over 90,000 students you need to know where in Katy you live.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials
HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
A Place for Peanut
Peanut is small but his inspirational story is huge. Peanut saved from slaughter now lives safely with dozens of other rescues at A Place for Peanut.
texassignal.com
HOUSTON COMMUNITY PETITIONS AGAINST Shotspotter surveillance
A coalition of Houston-based non-profit organizations and community members held a Block Party at Emancipation Park on Saturday to demand City and Harris County officials cancel the contract with ShotSpotter, a private surveillance technology company. According to city officials, the $3.5 million contract is expected to help police departments detect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Elevator issues at apartment complex for senior citizens causes major issues
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Residents of an apartment complex for senior citizens said a broken elevator has made getting around close to impossible for many. “It keeps happening over and over,” said Virginia Stanton, a resident of Magnolia Trails Apartment Complex, located on the 31500 block of Nichols Sawmill Road.
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, August 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank
Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
fox26houston.com
Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia
A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
Comments / 1