Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Louis Belmonte, P.E. Appointed District Executive for PennDOT’s Southeastern Engineering District
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Louis R. Belmonte, P.E. has been appointed to the position of District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 6, which covers Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Belmonte had served as the Acting District Executive in District 6 since July 2021. “I am honored...
Fox & Roach Names Chester County Office Leaders of July 2022
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® salutes sales associates in the Chester County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of July 2022. CHADDS FORD OFFICE. Diane Runge has been recognized for Volume. She has been licensed since 2018 and is...
Senator Casey Announces New Funding For SEPTA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is receiving $23,360,000 in new funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding will go towards improving bus charging capacity at SEPTA’s bus facilities and supporting SEPTA’s transition to fully zero-emission vehicles.
A. Duie Pyle Receives Prestigious 39th Quest for Quality Award
WEST CHESTER, PA – August 15, 2022 – A. Duie Pyle announced it has been named a recipient of the 39th Quest for Quality Awards. Pyle has been recognized for its excellence by Logistics Management for 33 years in a row. This year, Pyle received the distinct honor of ranking first in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional LTL Carriers category.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commissioners Honor 10 Years of Service by Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference
WEST CHESTER, PA — Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference on Saturday as the annual event celebrated 10 years and was honored by the Chester County Commissioners. The Commissioners presented a citation to the Chester County Community Collaborative, which organizes the...
Jaime Becerril, Telemundo62 Sports Anchor, to Emcee 6th Annual Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix
COATESVILLE, PA — Telemundo62 Sports Anchor Jaime Becerril will make a return appearance at the 6th Annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix as guest emcee on Saturday, September 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Passionate about all Philadelphia sports, Jaime is a longtime avid motorsport fan. He joins hometown professional announcer Bobb Rayner who has been emceeing the event since its inception, bringing years of vintage car and motorcycle knowledge to life with his colorful commentating.
Stream Companies Named to Inc. 5000 List for 15th Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Stream Companies announced that it was included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the 15th time. Building on 26 consecutive years of growth, the Philadelphia-based advertising leader joins less than 10 U.S. companies who have been recognized in 15 editions of the prestigious Inc. list. Stream Companies’ regular appearances in the Inc. 5000 list demonstrate the organization’s commitment to sustainable long-term growth.
Eigen X Announced Best Place to Work Ninth Consecutive Year
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Business Journal announced that Eigen X has been honored as one of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Philadelphia. This marks the ninth consecutive year Eigen X has been awarded this honor. Eigen X was honored in the Medium Sized Company category for the fourth straight year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Essential Utilities Acquires Municipal Wastewater Assets of East Whiteland Township
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced that its Pennsylvania wastewater subsidiary recently acquired the municipal wastewater assets of East Whiteland Township, Chester County for approximately $55 million. East Whiteland Township’s wastewater system serves approximately 8,200 customer-equivalents including residential and commercial connections. The system is comprised...
Auxilior Capital Partners Makes a Splash Debut on Monitor 100 Rankings on the Strength of Explosive Growth
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Auxilior Capital Partners has been named to the prestigious 2022 Monitor 100 list, which quantifies the largest companies in equipment financing and leasing based on total assets, just two years after the company’s founding in 2020. Auxilior entered the main list at No. 91...
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services
FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Incenter Insurance Solutions, part of the Incenter family of companies, recently announced its Lender Insurance Services. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings:. real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance,...
MRO Announces Nathan Eastman as New CFO
NORRISTOWN, PA — MRO, Corp. (MRO) announced that Nathan Eastman recently joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. A longtime healthcare technology and clinical data executive, Eastman brings more than 25 years of experience driving business growth and transformation and building world-class finance and administrative organizations. Eastman will succeed current CFO, Peter Schmitt, who is retiring after joining MRO as CFO and President in 2015 and is credited with helping drive its business growth and evolution into a market leader in clinical data release. Schmitt will remain with MRO the balance of 2022 to ensure a successful transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-Year-Old Abraham Deleon Missing from Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Abraham Deleon. Abraham was last seen on Monday, August 15, at 7:00 pm, at his residence on the 4600 block of Shelbourne St. Abraham is 5’6” and 170lbs with brown eyes and black hair.
West Makes Minority Investment in Dublin-based Latch Medical
EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced it recently made a strategic investment in Latch Medical, a Dublin-based leader in next-generation vaccine and biologics delivery technology that is pioneering a new approach to intradermal delivery. “West’s investment in Latch Medical advances our leadership in innovation through...
First New Apartments in Ambler Borough in 50 Years!
AMBLER, PA — The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it’s the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Notice of Additional Filing Delinquency From NASDAQ
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank, announced it received written notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market on August 11, 2022, that the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Secures Additional Capital to Support Rapid Growth
FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announced it recently secured a new round of financing to support its aggressive organic growth and acquisition strategy. The additional capital raised represents a significant expansion of Patriot’s existing debt facility. The raise is led by existing lender Antares, a leading provider of innovative financing and investment solutions for private-equity-backed borrowers and investors.
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
Residents Impacted by Mariner East Pipeline Can Submit Request For Free Water Testing Until Friday, August 19
HARRISBURG, PA —Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0