NORRISTOWN, PA — MRO, Corp. (MRO) announced that Nathan Eastman recently joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. A longtime healthcare technology and clinical data executive, Eastman brings more than 25 years of experience driving business growth and transformation and building world-class finance and administrative organizations. Eastman will succeed current CFO, Peter Schmitt, who is retiring after joining MRO as CFO and President in 2015 and is credited with helping drive its business growth and evolution into a market leader in clinical data release. Schmitt will remain with MRO the balance of 2022 to ensure a successful transition.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO